Rounding leading voices on national repentance and revival, Gene Bailey of Flashpoint asked Pastor Mario Murillo, Hank Kunneman, and Lance Wallnau to share their thoughts on religious freedom.

Prior to the stimulating talk with the pastors, Bailey read a 1964 speech of the late American President Ronald Reagan titled "A Time of Choosing." From this he asked prophetic minister Lance Wallnau to add in.

Believing that God is using all the painful circumstances to awaken the nation, Wallnau, head of the 7M Underground movement, said that his prayer is for the church to channel all that that has happened around them into the awakening.

Wallnau also rebuked pastors and ministers who want to remain dependent on the government's interventions instead of God.

"This is our nation. And we're the ones who were actually tasked with the power of fire of tongues," Wallnau declared.

Adding to the conversation, Pastor Hank Kunneman, Senior Pastor of the Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, comments that "these are times when they would love to steal our religious freedom."

"The more we give in to them and depend, like your monologue said, government giving handouts, government control...we're just handing them exactly what they want," he added.

Nonetheless, Kunneman believes that God will bring a reform to return the power in the hands of people as the major governing body of a democratic nation.

"But I believe it's a new day," he affirms, "and I believe those walls are coming down as the future continues to unfold. It's going to require the church to stand up."

Replying to Bailey that the church is just waking up, Murillo, head of Mario Murillo Ministries in California, gave an example where he mentioned that they have gathered 600 volunteers and that they are now working in the streets of Modesto.

"You know the Bible says in the book of Psalms, 'Your people will be willing volunteers in the day of Your power,'" he said quoting Psalm 110:3, adding that "the miracle of (the) moment is that no one on the streets is being antagonistic and that there was an openness to the Gospel."

Murillo also noted that "California has become the poster child of wokeness."

"It (wokeness) has drained the color, the life, the enjoyment out of sports, out of art, out of relationships, out of anything meaningful in American life. Wokeness has killed it and the people are done with it," he continued.

Agreeing with Lance's statement on America's present predicaments, Murillo said that "God may have allowed this because the backlash had begun."

Using YouTube's banning of dissenting contents as example, Murillo referenced Martin Luther's words on Satan attacking only those he fears. He said that all those coordinated attacks are like the highest compliment from the devil because they reveal how much he's afraid of Christians.

"That doesn't mean he can stop us. He cannot stop us," he stressed.

Murillo also addressed the audience:

"It is our duty. It's not someone else's duty. It is our hour, and it is our duty to stand up to the takeover. We cannot as Christians nullify the American revolution because of our cowardness. We must rise up in the name of everything that is of heaven and decency to fight this foe that is destroying our freedom."

Watch the conversation below: