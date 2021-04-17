To continue the fight for religious freedom, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the freedom center of a school in Virginia.

Pompeo was announced as one of the additional fellows of Liberty University's Standing for Freedom Center, serving as its senior advisor.

Speaking to The Christian Post, the former Secretary of State said that he wants to help the Center's fight for the right to religious freedom, an issue he said is relevant to him.

"I've watched this Center begin its development and its deep commitment for a set of issues I've cared about for a good part of my life - the capacity for every human being to exercise their God-given rights to practice their faith or if they choose not to practice their faith ...," he said.

"We live in a special place, and I want to make sure we continue to do that at home here in the United States and then continue to work to expand that freedom abroad, as well, and I think this Center could be an important part of that," he added.

Noting that the rights for religious freedom are under assault in the country, Pompeo advised the American people to do the right thing by doing their part in promoting it in places "closest to them." He added that doing such requires taking action such as making phone calls, writing letters, supporting lawmakers who are upholding the advocacy and attending city council meetings.

"We have to understand that any place we see government infringing on our right to exercise our faith, we must push back," he further said.

Pompeo criticized the way some states have handled the pandemic by restricting religious activities, placing stricter measures on houses of worship rather than secular businesses. He said that this freedom should be defended and that Christians must "be dedicated to this cause."

He also warned against the Equality Act, saying that people must be informed about the legislation. He is concerned that its enactment into law will strip the churches of tax exemptions, simply because of adherence to the Christian faith.

Further, he addressed the speculation of his 2024 presidential run. He said that he is just currently focusing on doing lot of "good work" in the freedom center. However, he said that he and his wife will pray for the right path "in a year or two."

Along with him, four others joined the center as its new fellows, including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, former Planned Parenthood president turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson, and David and Jason Benham.

He is also currently serving as a fellow at Hudson Institute, promoting the country's national security, technological leadership and global engagement.

Pompeo was elected as Kansas' Republican Congressman in 2011 but he resigned from the post when Trump nominated him to lead the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017. In 2018, he sworn in as the country's Secretary of State.

He graduated at the top of his class from West Point in 1986. After serving in the US Army, he went on to complete his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he became an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

He is married to Susan and they have a son, Nick.