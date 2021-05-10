Self-professed Marxist Patrisse Cullors, who co-founded Black Lives Matter, proudly says in a report that she's proud to be compared to China's Mao Zedong.

According to The Federalist, Cullors described herself as a "trained Marxist" while ironically living a millionaire's life in high-end neighborhoods that are actually "a product of white supremacy" and is, together with her Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a "woke capitalist".

The Federalist said Cullors celebrated the comparison to Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong who orchestrated the "deadly Chinese Cultural Revolution," where at least 45 million people were estimated to have died, in a 2010 video "unearthed" by The National Pulse.

In the said video Cullors recounted an instance where a young activist said a book she was promoting, "The 7 Components of Transformative Organizing Theory" by Eric Mann, was similar to the book written by Mao, thr "Little Red Book." Cullors shared the story during a 2010 forum on "Transformative Organizing Theory."

"He grabbed the book and he said 'it's like Mao's red book.' I was like, 'man that's what I was thinking,' and it was just really cool to hear him make that connection," Cullors said.

Cullors then narrated that she suggested to the activist to buy 10 to 15 copies of Mann's book so he could form a group and discuss the ideas presented in it, and also share the ideas in the book with others as well.

Per The National Pulse, Cullors said the "young person from Arizona" was "trying to fight SB 1070." Arizona Senate Bill 1070 is known as the country's strictest anti-illegal immigration law at the time, requiring aliens to always bring with them a certificate of alien registration, to be presented to law enforcement whenever demanded.

Further, the law also considers it a criminal offense for a person to "conceal, harbor or shield or attempt to conceal, harbor or shield an alien from detection in any place" in Arizona, whether it's inside a structure such as a house or a vehicle such as a car or a truck, if the person being hidden from law enforcement has illegally come into the country.

Cullors said she appreciated the young person, who was fighting against the immigration law, for making the connection to Mao's Red book and suggested that the young person "really try to engage this."

"I think I have a really important role in speaking to youth. Maybe it's because I came in the movement at 17-and-a-half, so I have just a knack for knowing how to organize young people into this organization," Cullors said in the video.

Communist indoctrination in a nation

The "Little Red Book" is a collection of Mao's quotes used to engineer the mid-20th century cultural revolution in China. It contains information regarding communism, Marxism, socialism, and class. It was first produced in 1964 with 200 quotes from Mao by the People's Liberation Army. It became a mandatory reading material for children in school and was distributed to every citizen in China by their Ministry of Culture.

The National Pulse pointed out that young revolutionaries in China used Mao's book to justify "purges" done to anyone who do not show complete devotion to the Chinese Communist Party, which is what the current "sinicization" campaign by Xi Jinping is doing.

In line with this, The National Pulse highlighted that "history appears to be repeating itself" because BLM has "embedded its messages within public school curricula alongside ideological counterparts including the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory."