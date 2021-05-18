A newly surfaced video shows Capitol police calmly speaking to rioters to remain "calm" while entering the building. on Jan. 6

The January 6 attack on Capitol Hill was carried out by a large number of violent protesters, breaking in windows and doors to get inside the building and harming Capitol police officers. However, a new video that surfaced showed a Capitol police officer directing the rioters, including "Q shaman" Jacob Chansley, who was later arrested, inside the building and telling them, "No attacking, no assault, remain calm."

According to WND, the Capitol police officer was identified as Keith Robishaw, who told the protesters that they were allowed to express their views in a civil, respectful, and non-violent manner. Chansley then reiterated the Capitol police officer's message by going on the microphone to say, "This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully assemble."

As per American Greatness, the video shows the Capitol police allowing some rioters to enter the premises, "directly contradict[ing] what government prosecutors allege in a complaint filed January 8 against Chansley: 'Robishaw and other officers calmed the protestors somewhat and directed them to leave the area from the same way they had entered. Chansley approached Officer Robishaw and screamed, among other things, that this was their house, and that they were there to take the Capitol, and to get congressional leaders.'"

The video, which American Greatness obtained from RMG news, is but part of a longer video that is yet to be released.

Last week, U.S. House of Representatives Bennie Thompson, a Democrat representative, and John Katko, a Republican ranking member, announced that they will introduce a measure to set up an investigative panel for the January 6 attack at Capitol Hill, Reuters reported. The panel will be modeled after the one used to investigate the September 11, 2011 attacks. About 440 people have already been arrested for their role in the violent attack at Capitol Hill.

The Oklahoman reported that one of the latest to be arrested for his participation in the attacks is Tanner Bryce Sells, a 25 year old from Chandler who was accused of illegally entering Capitol Hill. Sells joins four other people from the state of Oklahoma to be arrested for such charges. He also faces four misdemeanor counts in Washington D.C.'s federal court.

In response to the January 6 attack, House Democrats are pushing a new bill that would allot up to $1.9 billion to reinforce security at the U.S. Capitol. The legislation was introduced by House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat who hails from Connecticut. The House is set to vote on the new measure to funnel funds into Capitol security this week.

Three Capitol police officers anonymously spoke to CQ Roll Call to expose the department's failure to provide enough equipment and failure to provide ample backup to protect them from the deadly mob that attacked the building on January 6, Security Info Watch reported. Most officers who defended the Capitol had to do it without helmets, face shields, gas masks, and other riot gear. Some riot gear that were issued to officers were ill-fitting or old, all of which were no match to the rioters' chemical sprays and other weapons.

It's worth noting that although Democrats have blamed President Donald Trump and his supporters for the riot, several reports indicate that: