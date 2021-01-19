A Trump supporter who was present during the Jan. 6 protest in Capitol Hill reveals that some people who weren't Trump supporters were there, disguised as people in support of the President.

Pro-Trump supporters held a protest against the questionable victory of Joe Biden over President Trump during the election in November.

An article in Reuters said that security tried to stop the violent crowd by drawing their pistons to those who were trying to break into the building. The mob was violently fighting the security officers who were trying to push through their metal barricades and smash open the windows, which then forced the people working inside the building (lawmakers) to hide in more secured rooms. The protesters roamed inside the U.S Capitol while holding a Trump flag in their hands, photographing, and vandalizing the building.

LifeSite News interviewed one of the Trump supporters who were at the event. He said that he and his fellow protesters think that there were suspicious people with them wearing red shirts and hats who didn't seem like typical Trump supporters. They think these people might be part of the Antifa movement.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a group of activists known for what they oppose: Fascism, nationalism, far-right ideologies, white supremacy, authoritarianism, racism, homophobia, and xenophobia. Although they were not armed with guns, he said that he told them to stop trying to break the windows of the building.

"The only thing they were armed with was the flag poles that they had and I think a couple of them grabbed weapons off the police." He said. They were just joining the crowd and "people started throwing fireworks at the police and then I saw the police attacking people in the crowd and then the crowd got upset that they were being attacked. They ended up just pushing past the police into the courtyard of the Capitol."

After the crowd pushed past the police, there was tear gas going off and it was getting pretty tight so people had to climb up the gasoline, said the interviewed Trump supporter.

When he was asked on why he was stopping the crowd from breaking the windows, he said "I didn't want us to be portrayed in the media the way we are" and they only wanted a peaceful protest.

"This isn't just some violent mob that's trying to overthrow the government," he added. "It was a group of protestors who ... got a little bit hotheaded, especially when Antifa started instigating things."

"It seems like a lot of things were put into this to try to make it look as bad as possible."

An article in Yahoo! News also reported that the Florida firebrand, Matt Gaetz, spoke about what he had seen.

Matt Gaetz said, "some pretty compelling evidence from a facial-recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa."

Before the riot even started, Donald Trump had already blamed the Antifa for any damage that might happen on the day of the protest.

"Antifa is a Terrorist Organization, stay out of Washington. Law enforcement is watching you very closely!" he tweeted just before his account got suspended on Twitter.

Earlier reports indicated that leftists from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other like groups infiltrated the Trump supporters at the Capitol. Some of them were already there before the President finished speaking at the Save America Rally held at the Ellipse just outside the White House.