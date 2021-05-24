Many people, according to conservative pundit and radio personality Dennis Prager, have "missed the point on the long-running Israeli-Palestinian" conflict.

During an interview on Fox New Channel's "Fox News Primetime," Prager claimed that many on the Left in the US and elsewhere think the issue is about the land. He argued though that the conflict was really about religion, indicating how little Israel controls generally in the Middle East.

"The Middle East dispute is not over land. Israel is the size of New Jersey. It is smaller than El Salvador. There are 22 Arab states. There is a state with a majority of Palestinians called Jordan. The issue is not land. The issue is religion," Breitbart quoted him as saying.

"And, again, this is not what the left wants you to believe," he continued. "They want you to believe it's over land. No, it's not. There is a big chunk of the Muslim world that would like to exterminate the Jewish state, beginning with, of course, Iran. That is why if you look at the rhetoric, it's always f the Jews, f the Jews in all of these attacks. It's never f the Israelis. It's always 'f the Jews.'"

Noting that the Leftists' reality is a "make-believe world," Prager explains why they remain mute on the rising anti-Semitic violence in the U.S.

"It's the wrong perpetrators, it's as simple as that," he said. "...These attacks are on Jews, and they are coming from various Muslim extremists in the United States, obviously not from all Muslims, and I'm not even implying that, but people need to understand something they don't understand."

In the case of individuals who have problems with the Jews in the city of New York or anywhere else, Prager stated their problem is not about land, but about anti-Semitism.

"If the only country in the world you think does not have the right to exist is the only Jewish country in the world, then one has the right to infer that you have something against a Jewish state, but not any other state."

Israelis and Palestinian demonstrators were involved in violent fights earlier this month in New York City.

Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed Biden's foreign policy in the wake of the administration's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

"Israel is enduring the worst outbreak of violence in at least seven years," he stated, claiming that it is a direct consequence of the Biden administration's weakness from the start.

"Many Americans witnessing the recent bloodshed in Israel are perplexed by how quickly violence erupted after years of calm."

"The answer is that President Biden and congressional Democrats have abandoned unambiguous support for our ally Israel, emboldened our enemies, and turned their back on the policy that yielded historic peace deals in the Middle East," he wrote in a National Review op-ed.

In contrast, on January 24 last year, President Trump passed a law to guard against violence in light of massive hostility to religion, particularly anti-Semitism.

This bill is a response to an increase in anti-Semitic violence and assaults in New York and New Jersey.

He pointed out the need to "work together to eliminate the very evil anti-Semitism and anti-religious intolerance in the face of attacks on Jewish synagogues, mosques and churches."