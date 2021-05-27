An Arab woman received a kidney from a Jewish man who was slain in a riot in Israel.

As per CBN News, Israeli Yigal Yehoshua, 56, was killed on May 17 in Israel's mixed city of Lod after being attacked with rocks during a fight between Arabs and Jews.

Protests and rioting in Jerusalem sparked the ethnic bloodshed, which was followed by the recent Gaza War which lasted 11 days. Groups of Arabs and Jews clashed in the streets of Lod and other mixed towns in Israel, torching vehicles and establishments and severely beating anybody who crossed their way.

Randa Aweis, a 58-year-old mother of six who received one of Yehoshua's kidneys through the organ transplant said, "I could not believe it. They saved me."

During an emotional video call, Aweis spoke with the Jewish man's widow. She intends to pay a visit to his family after she has fully recovered from the transplant.

"Yigal saved me, and as much as I say thank you to the family, to everyone, it's not enough."

Yehoshua was an organ donor. Thankfully, he and Aweis were a perfect match.

"There must be peace between Jews and Arabs, real peace," the woman who got the organ said. She goes on to say that the death of the man who "didn't do any harm" is "forbidden."

Aweis, per The Times of Israel, is a Christian woman from Jerusalem. She is now recovering from her transplant.

"We are like family now," she said in reference to Yehoshua's surviving family, adding "this Jewish kidney has now become a part of me."

When Yigal Yehoshua's death was publicized last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, "I share in the sorrow of the family of the late Yigal Yehoshua who was murdered in a lynch carried out by Arab rioters in Lod."

"We will settle accounts with whoever participated in this murder; nobody will escape punishment," he stressed.

Several people have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The bloodshed, which came closer to home than at any moment since the Palestinian intifada, or uprising, in 2000, surprised Israelis who had become used to recurrent turmoil in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The violence was "rooted in long-standing grievances," said Israel's Arab inhabitants, who make up 20% of the population. They have citizenship, which includes the ability to vote, but they are subjected to a great deal of prejudice. Many Jewish Israelis see them with distrust because they have intimate family links to Palestinians and strongly connect with their cause.

However, rioting between the two ethnic groups spilled over into other parts of the world. As demonstrations raged throughout the United States, deadly fights broke out between Israeli and Palestinian protestors in New York City.

But contrary to what has been proliferated in the media, the main issue is not about land, according to Dennis Prager, a conservative commentator and radio host: "The Middle East dispute is not over land. Israel is the size of New Jersey. It is smaller than El Salvador. There are 22 Arab states. There is a state with a majority of Palestinians called Jordan. The issue is not land. The issue is religion."

As per BBC's report, during the 11 days of violent warfare that concluded on Friday with an Egyptian-brokered truce, at least 242 people were killed in Gaza and 13 people were killed in Israel.