Evidence has reportedly surfaced showing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's lawyer, Ryan Germany, knowing about the election fraud that occurred in the 2020 November elections but hiding it from former President Donald Trump and from Americans.

The Gateway Pundit exposed that Germany, as well as Raffensperger, was aware of fraud happening on election night of November 2020 at the State Farm Arena but hid it from Trump. It disclosed a report made by Carter Jones for Raffensperger that involved a detailed timeline of what took place at the State Farm Arena on the night of the election.

The report, which was uploaded to Scribd by Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft clearly shows the criminal activity happening in State Farm that Jones highlighted in his report and even provided with time-stamped pictures to support what he documented in writing.

"In the report (p. 8), the author, Carter Jones, shares a picture he shared with Ryan Germany on Election night from the State Farm Arena. In the picture, Jones shows what was going on at the arena and he shared a time-stamped photo showing Ralph Jones, Ruby, and only a few others," The Gateway Pundit stressed.

For reference, Ralph Jones was the man who told media that a water main broke at the State Farm Arena, causing poll observers to be removed from the counting room as they carried out their plan to illegally and deceifully add votes to Joe Biden. The Ruby mentioned above, on the other hand, refers to Ruby Freeman, the woman who with Ralph Jones was involved in the suitcase scandal that led to 18,000 fraudulent votes being counted for Biden.

The particular page of the report shows what was happening on 12:08AM of November 4, 2020, a Wednesday, where four people said to be "scanners are still working." It described what was happening in the scene as "Ralph newly re-scanned some ballots that had already been processed by Shaye." Jones provided Germany the report but the latter "apparently did nothing with it."

"He didn't order an investigation. He didn't have people arrested. He didn't note that he received this photo and related information of potential crimes being committed with the President of the United States when he had an opportunity to do so," The Gateway Pundit stressed.

"It's time that Raffensperger and Ryan Germany are fully investigated for being complicit in potential crimes surrounding the 2020 Election that resulted in them certifying a fraudulent election," the media outlet continued.

Trump called Raffensperger and Germany in January this year after receiving information on election fraud through the form of "ballots being pulled from under the table and then jammed through voting machines" but the Secretary of State denied such allegations and assured the former president that an audit was already done on it but no fraud took place.

The Pundit said Raffensperger then spliced the call with Trump and gave it to the press who used it against the former president's claim on Fraud and was even used in the latter's impeachment trial.

Unabridged Notes by Jim Hoft

In a separate report, The Pundit said Raffensperger actually had his aides secretly record the call he had with Trump and "lied about its contents to far left [Washington Post]" before he deleted it in his "trash" folder. The spliced call made it look like Trump was asking Raffensperger to manipulate the results of the election.

Eventually, the leftist media company admitted that it "misquoted" Trump in the said phone call but The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway didn't let them of the hook easily since she pointed out that the whole media coverage on the Georgia elections was a "fraudulent" narrative engaged in by mainstream media.

Members of the Trump Campaign headed by Lin Wood, Jr. filed a lawsuit against Raffensperger but were dismissed later on along with other cases filed in the swing states.

In May, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero has approved the massive audit on the Fulton County 145,000 absentee ballots. The said approval has now surfaced stunning irregularities after a month's time of auditing that has raised questions on the credibility of President Joe Biden's 12,000-vote difference win in Georgia.