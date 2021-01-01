The airwaves are buzzing with all the noise today. Aside from all the fake news coming from unreliable mainstream media, the voices of the trolls on the internet, and all the chaos that's happening with regard to the U.S. Elections, there are also the voices that seek to lull the American church back to sleep. A very vocal pastor warns even against listening to such voices.

Prominent California-based pastor Mario Murillo is calling on Christians to stop going after predictions about what will happen in 2021, and instead focus on going after God and making things happen in obedience to the Lord.

Murillo, a very vocal voice in the fight for religious freedom, noted that the internet has been inundated with so many "prophecies" claiming that this new year will bring relief and comfort to people. Many of them, he said, are not of God.

"Social media is flooded with preachers predicting the events of 2021. Many are not of God. They are driven by the desperate need to console the weary American Church. They are telling you the worst is over. They are telling you that we are about to be relieved and no longer on a war-footing. They are saying that we can now return to a peacetime church culture," he said.

"Not only are they horribly wrong-their message will leave you open to the attack of the enemy. Their words may be sweet to the taste, but in the end, they will be bitter in your stomach. (Rev. 10:9)"

The fiery minister then urged American Christians to see the reality that America, right now, is faced with a very huge problem, and that this is no time to "have our ego stroked." Rather, since there is the "reality of a threat" and the people of the nation are "facing a long and hard road ahead," "We need someone to raise our morale as we prepare for war."

Murillo shared how the great Winston Churchill, during his time, resisted making peace treaties with Germany.

"Unlike [resigned Prime Minister Neville] Chamberlain and Lord Halifax, politicians who sought peace treaties and truces with Germany, Churchill recognized the necessity of war. Peace, he thought, meant submission-and submission meant death," he said.

The tenacious Prime Minister, who was called in to take Chamberlain's place, gathered his war cabinet and delivered his most famous speech: the one that caused Britain to resist the illusion of peace, take arms, and fight until the nation won.

Churchill's success in rousing up an entire nation to fight against a "monstrous tyranny" led to the nation's freedom from what could've been it's end. His success in convincing a nation to accept nothing less than victory led to winning against the impending doom.

"You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word. It is victory. Victory at all costs - Victory in spite of all terrors - Victory, however long and hard the road may be, for without victory there is no survival"

It is for this very reason that Murillo is calling on Christians to see the evil that has befallen America.

"China, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, CNN, Hollywood, and the Democrat Party have woven the most insidious and vile web of deceit in American history. The rigged election is, for all real Americans, our version of "a monstrous tyranny never surpassed in the dark and lamentable catalogue of human crime,"" he said.

Mario Murillo is calling for a "white hot rage" from people that will not accept going "into that dark night of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." A determination that will make American Christians say a resounding "No!" against "surrender and capitulation," education that will destroy children, the stealing of businesses and churches.

"No! You will not offer us as a living sacrifice to Communist China. We will not bow. We will not surrender. Not ever!" he said.

Murillo said that 2021 is not a year of "soothing lambs." Rather, it is the year of "igniting lions" - a year where God's people will say to Satan, "we have not even begun." This is the year where Christians should stop listening to the noise, stop going after prophecies, and start going after God.

"I know I have been given this mandate about 2021," Murillo said. "Forget predictions about what will happen. Instead, go after God and make something happen!"