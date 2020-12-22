President Donald Trump shared a must-watch video on Twitter this Sunday to shed light on the issue of massive voter fraud during the presidential election.

One America News Network reported that the video titled "The Plot to Steal America" talks about the alleged massive election fraud that happened during the 2020 U.S. election.

According to Seth Holehouse, creator of the viral video, what he really meant to do was expose the "communist agenda that threatens our freedom and to bring hope to patriots."

The video hinted that all that is happening at the moment points to a radical movement brought about by a "communist agenda"

Since President Trump tweeted the video which was originally shared from YouTube, it went viral on Twitter with almost 130 thousand people reacting to it and another 52 thousand who tweeted about it. However, Twitter has long since censored the video with a tag that says "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

The video, which was uploaded on Dec. 7, talked about the corruption that went down during the 2020 U.S. elections. Holehouse warned Americans that their rights are under attack in the 18-minute long video.

Holehouse said, "The very real truth that our nation is facing, its greatest threat since the American Revolution."

"Because as our founding fathers knew all too well, the moment we no longer have free speech and a free press to keep the government in check, we no longer have a democracy."

Holehouse also hit celebrities, the mainstream media and Big Tech for creating the narrative that Joe Biden won the election when at the same time they have ignored the facts surrounding the alleged massive voting fraud.

Earlier, Christianity Daily reported President Donald Trump's remarks how the media does not want to talk about voter fraud or anything else that would speak against Joe Biden.

Trump said, "The problem we have we go to judges and people don't want to get involved. The media doesn't even want to cover it...The media doesn't want to talk about it."

Mainstream media and even Big Tech companies have seemed to have censored anything that relates to voter fraud and Trump despite evidences.

Research results have also shown that Americans would have voted for Trump had they known the truth surrounding Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Since the 2020 U.S. elections on Nov. 3 and the initial results that claims Joe Biden as the winner despite numerous claims of massive voter fraud that involves the Dominion Voting System, Trump and his campaign team has not stopped to bring to light the truth surrounding the voting fraud which happened in different states in America.

Despite opposition from leftist groups and the Democrat party, Christian leaders are in full support of Trump's election battle.

Since his presidency in 2016, Donald Trump has been a strong supporter and advocate of pro-life policies together with religious freedom. He is seen as the US President standing between freedom and the globalist oppression called the Great Reset, which is but global socialism. He also stands tall against the Chinese Communist Party, whose intention is to rule the world.

Biden, on the other hand, revealed his plan to reverse all of Trump's pro-life policies in favor of abortion and supporting LGBTQ rights if he becomes president of the United States. He is friendly with Communist China, and is seen to let China have its way if ever he wins the election.