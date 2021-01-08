Pastors and Christian leaders went to social media to condemn the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the Congress debated the Electoral Vote Certification for the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Congress certified Joe Biden's "victory" in the recent U.S. presidential elections, without giving objectors the chance to present evidence of voter fraud and without giving time to audit the ballots as per requested by many. President Donald Trump nonetheless assured the public that there will be an orderly transition of power on the 20th of January.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a Twitter update.

Despite the President's calls for peace, violence erupted in Capitol, with his supporters, allegedly incited by leftists from Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other like groups, getting involved in the chaos.

Reports confirmed four deaths during the violence; one was shot by the police while the three others died of medical emergencies. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers shot the woman after an attempt to enter the House chamber.

Various Christian leaders condemned the chaos that ensued, the Christian Post reported.

Franklin Graham, Samaritan Purse head went to Twitter to condemn the act and called out to pray for the future of the nation. He said the country needs God's healing and God's help.

"Let's come together - on our knees," Graham said expressing how saddened he is at what took place at the nation's capital.

Tony Evans believes that violence is a tragic illustration of the result when people turn away from God's person, principles, and policies. He compared America's present situation to the scripture in Romans 1:18-32 talking about the wrath of God when people compromise His standards.

"Only a radical return to God by His people will change this," said Tony Evans. "The answer to saving America is not in the White House - it is in the church house," he added.

Evangelicals from President Donald Trump's block expressed their grief over what happened in Washington D.C. Paula White, a Florida televangelist who spoke at the rally at White House hours before the violence broke out expressed her disappointment at the turn out of the event.

"I have deep convictions for all people to have protection over the First Amendment and freedom of speech," White said in a Twitter post. "We should be able to do this without becoming violent. I ask all to continue praying," the televangelist concluded, stressing that she will always denounce violence, lawlessness, and anarchy in any and in all forms.

Meanwhile, Hillsong Atlanta church head pastor, Sam Collier called out for the urgent work of unity in the country. His wife Toni, led a prayer for the nation on Instagram.

She captioned that prayer video with encouragement reminding everyone that prayer has not lost its power. She urged people to go in a quiet space, close their eyes, and spend at least five minutes to reset at the feet of Jesus.

Ronnie Floyd, president, and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee reminded the public that the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of American democracy. He said that what took place in the Capitol is not how Americans are called and surely not how Christians are called.