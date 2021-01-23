Pro-life groups said they are forever grateful to the Trump administration in its efforts to protect human life.

Pro-life groups expressed their gratitude to the Trump administration for boldly standing in its efforts to support pro-life advocacies. Through press releases and blogs, pro-life advocates mentioned the programs that the previous administration implemented to promote the protection of human life even at its earliest stage.

In a blog post published on Jan. 19, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a socially conservative organization, commended the Trump administration for paving the way to advance the pro-life movement cause and religious liberty, Christian Post reported.

"When Marine One carries Donald Trump away from the White House, America won't just be losing a president," Perkins said. "They'll be losing an army of tireless pro-lifers, freedom fighters, and deeply committed patriots too," he added.

He specially mentioned the signing of the proclamation to honor the National Sanctity of Human Life Day to be observed every 22nd of January. He thanked the Trump administration for issuing proclamations and policy changes that solidified the standing of their advocacy. He praised the team who worked behind the scene to strengthen the policies that will be hard for the next administration to change.

Perkins also mentioned some of the rules that the Trump administration approved that protect religious liberty in the country. He specified the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs released in December.

"This rule will help ensure that religious organizations can fully participate in federal procurement consistent with the First Amendment and other applicable federal laws," said OFCCP Director Craig E. Leen.

The president of the Family Research Council thanked the Office of the Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services for issuing a proposed rule to address the "Special Responsibilities of Medicare Hospitals in Emergency Cases and Discrimination on the Basis of Disability in Critical Health and Human Services Programs and Activities," according to CP.

The rule that Trump signed during his final days in the office would require the protection of the infants who survived botched abortion and had disabilities. The rule will require fair treatment to both normally born infants as well as those born with disabilities.

The order further aims to implement a presidential executive order saying that any hospital denying the treatment of an extremely premature infant or children with disabilities violates the Federal law.

"So while the media and far-left drone on about how ashamed Americans should be for supporting this president, I refuse to be," Perkins said.

In a press release on Jan. 19, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List commended how the Trump-Pence administration prioritized the protection of innocent human life from the first day up to the last day of its term. The human life advocate also mentioned how the administration set the standard for future pro-life administrations.

Dannenfelser reminded the readers about the clear " contrast to pro-abortion radicals." She mentioned that the Biden-Harris administration together with abortion extremist Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California whom Biden chose to be HHS Secretary, are in favor of abortion on demand through birth. She added that the administration is capable of forcing their fellow Americans to be complicit in abortion.