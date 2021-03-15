Republican Representative Greg Steube from Florida recently spoke out against the Biden Equality Bill after his Democratic colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York dismissed religion by saying "What any religious tradition ascribes as God's will is no concern of this Congress," during a discussion on the controversial legislation last week.

Rep. Steube argued that the Biden Equality Bill goes against the Bible, citing that "gender confusion in our culture today is a clear rejection of God's good design," Christian Headlines reported.

Rep. Nadler took aim at Rep. Steube last week when he quoted a passage from the Old Testament of the Bible on the House floor as they debated the Biden Equality Bill. Rep. Steube used the Bible scripture of Deuteronomy 22:5 in his argument, saying that it is not one's clothing or personal style that offends God, but instead the use of the appearance of a person to "act out or take on a sexual identity different from the one biologically assigned by God at birth."

According to CBN News, Rep. Steube argued further that God's "wisdom" dictates that humans are born "uniquely either male or female" and that when one chooses their own sexual identity, it becomes an argument against God, that He "did not know what he was doing when he created them." Rep. Nadler rejected Rep. Steube's claims while debating the Biden Equality Bill, saying that religious concerns had no place on the House floor.

Rep. Steube argued against the Biden Equality Bill saying, "We're going in a direction in this country that is very clearly not the direction of God. If we're not going in the direction of God, then we are going in the direction of the evil one."

The 42 year-old U.S. Army veteran turned representative declared, "If we're not on the shoulders of God as it talks about in scripture, then we're on the shoulders of somebody else that I don't care to be on the shoulders of."

The Biden Equality Bill recently passed the House with a vote of 224-206, with just three Republicans voting to pass the legislation. The three Republican representatives who sided with the Democrats were Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and New York Reps. Tom Reed and John Katko.

If passed into law, the Biden Equality Bill will update the 1964 Civil Rights Act and will add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, a clause that most Republicans are arguing against.

Rep. Steube argues that the Biden Equality Bill will lead Americans astray from God because it will confuse them about gender identities. He argued that gender identity will no longer be deemed as biological, rather emotional, as how one feels he or she identifies with. He warned, "Our government is going to recognize whatever identity that you feel as at that given time."

The Biden Equality Act will also raise concerns over biological males participating in women's sports and other spaces specifically made for women only. Rep. Steube suggested that the new bill "undercuts all the gains that we have had for women's sports and women's equality since 1972."