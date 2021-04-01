President Joe Biden reportedly announced that transgender flags will be displayed at the White House on Wednesday in line with the celebration of "Transgender Day of Visibility."

Breitbart cited Biden's Director of Political Strategy and Outreach Emmy Ruiz who announced in Twitter that the White House will be displaying the transgender flag of blue and pastel pink on March 31 in line with the said event.

"On #TransDayOfVisibility, @POTUS issued a proclamation: 'Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities' flags will be on display at the WH. Imagine being a trans kid and feeling seen by the highest office in the land," she said, quickly adding. "And not just seen, but loved and cared for."

Ruiz was actually referring to the "A Proclamation On Transgender Day Of Visibility, 2021" that Biden released on Wednesday.

"Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities. Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world," Biden said in the proclamation posted in the White House website.

"Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically. This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community," he continued.

According to Biden, there remains "systematic barriers" to the equality and freedom of LGBTQ+ in America despite the progress in advancing their civil rights since they still face "high rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination". He said that a third of transgender Americans currently face the said discrimination in various areas of society such as public accommodations, health care, employment, and housing, especially those "of color". He called the continued discrimination as a "stain" to the "Nation's conscience".

He said "the Biden-Harris Administration"--confirming the mandatory use of this language reported recently for all of the president's official communication, as well as, that of other government offices' including in social media--is "committed" to extinguish the said discrimination so as to deliver "freedom and equality for all".

Biden then referred to his Executive Order as a means to square off the prevailing discrimination against LGBTQ+ in American society alongside the recent appointment of LGBTQ+ members in important roles of the government and the provision of services to them similar to that provided by the American government for its veterans such as in credit and lending and in housing.

He then highlighted the need to pass the Equality Act which he said would "deliver legal protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems" and "serve as a lasting legacy to the bravery and fortitude of the LGBTQ+ movement".

"Vice President Harris and I affirm that transgender Americans make our Nation more prosperous, vibrant, and strong. I urge my fellow Americans to join us in uplifting the worth and dignity of every transgender person," he stressed.

USA Today reported that the International Transgender Day Of Visibility was created by Rachel Crandall-Crocker through a Facebook post that encouraged people to organize festivities on it because she wanted people to experience a moment of happiness.

This latest news comes as proof of the Biden administration's change in policies as compared to the Trump administration. Biden is merely fulfilling his promises to fulfill of the LGBT community's wishes, and is following through also by putting religious freedom behind abortions and the LGBT agenda.

It also falls in line with what theologian Albert Mohler said about the Biden administration, saying it is normalizing transgenderism in America and is forcing people to accept transgender people as a "normal" part of society, the same way Americans were coerced into accepting same-sex marriage in earlier years.

Earlier reports also say the Biden administration is so pro-transgender that it "dwarfs" the Obama administration, which advocated for the LGBT, and that its policies --many of which were signed during Biden's first week-- pose threats to people of faith and conviction, Alliance Defending Freedom General Counsel Kristen Waggoner said.