DHS Faith Director Calls for Greater Christian Political Engagement Ahead of Midterms

Attendees gather for the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference’s 25th Anniversary Summit at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo credit: NHCLC via The Christian Post (Spanish Edition)

A Department of Homeland Security official and Hispanic Christian leaders are encouraging churches and believers to take a more active role in public affairs as the United States prepares for next month’s midterm elections.

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who serves as faith director at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), delivered remarks Tuesday during the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference’s (NHCLC) 25th Anniversary Summit, held at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Addressing the gathering, Armendariz-Jackson underscored the responsibility she believes Christians have to participate in government, pointing to her own involvement in public affairs beginning in 2016.

“Back in 2016, I woke up and I realized that as a believer in Christ, I should be involved in the public square,” she said. “We call it politics, but it’s government, and government affects [everything] from the gas that you pump to the food that you eat and, more importantly, it upholds biblical values.”

The DHS official also commended President Donald Trump for giving greater prominence to faith, saying his administration recognizes the contributions of religious communities and seeks to provide them with access to government resources.

Her appeal comes as some Hispanic political and religious leaders have raised concerns that the administration’s immigration crackdown could weaken Trump's standing among Latino voters, who gave him 46% of their vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Immigration enforcement has also created challenges for some Hispanic congregations. During an NHCLC-sponsored discussion earlier this year, a Minneapolis pastor warned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in his community could force his church to close.

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., has similarly criticized deportation efforts affecting undocumented immigrants without additional criminal records, warning that such policies have generated frustration among Hispanic constituents.

Among those attending the summit was Marissa Franco, youth director at El Templo Calvario in San Angelo, Texas, who told The Christian Post that believers should “vote for what honors God the most.” Franco highlighted immigration as a pressing election issue, particularly the safety and security of immigrants attempting to comply with legal requirements.

Mauricio Franco Jr., executive pastor of the same church, also supported greater civic involvement among Christians, describing participation in elections as an important way for believers to make their perspectives known.

“I think it’s very important for everybody to go out and vote,” he said. “I think, especially as Christians, as believers, we have an opportunity to have our voice heard.”

“The future of the American Hispanic church, I believe, is bright and I believe is going to be something that is going to not only help shape our country but it’s going to help those who need to see Jesus clearly,” he said, expressing optimism about the growing influence of Hispanic churches.