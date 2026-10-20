Christian Rapper Hulvey Cancels Amsterdam Concert to Protect Young Fans From Sexually Explicit Displays

Christian hip-hop artist Hulvey | Screenshot: YouTube / Hulvey

Christian hip-hop artist Hulvey canceled a sold-out concert in Amsterdam just an hour before he was scheduled to perform, citing sexually explicit images and objects displayed inside the venue that he said were inappropriate for his audience, particularly young children.

The rapper, who recently took home the Dove Award for Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year, said he made the decision after learning that venue officials would not fully cover the graphic material, despite requests from his team.

In a video shared on social media, the 27-year-old Georgia native explained that fans attending a VIP meet-and-greet had encountered disturbing images and objects throughout the building.

The show was set for Oct. 16 at Club Annie, a venue across the street from the Melkweg cultural complex, Protestia reported.

“On the walls of this venue were extremely, extremely graphic images to the point that I cannot say what they were,” Hulvey said. “And not only graphic images, but there were explicit objects in the venue that people saw.”

The “Bring Heaven Down” artist emphasized that he was concerned about protecting children and families who had purchased tickets to the show.

“I was meeting 7-year-old fans at the meet-and-greet, and there are tons of kids outside,” he said. “I am not OK with people seeing what was on those walls, and the type of things that they could be exposed to at a Hulvey concert would not be OK to me.”

According to Hulvey, the concert was initially booked at a different location but was moved to a larger venue after ticket sales surpassed expectations. He said his team was unaware of the sexually explicit displays until shortly before the performance and tried to compromise with venue management, asking that the images be hidden.

“For clarity, we asked the venue if they could cover the walls of these graphic images, and they would not cover the walls,” he said. “They only would cover one side of the bar, but not the walls. And so, not going to fly with me. Glory to the Father.”

With no resolution reached, Hulvey, a father himself, called off the performance and personally addressed fans gathered outside in the rain.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’ve never canceled a show in my life,” he told concertgoers in a separate video shared online. “And I have kids, and I respect God’s creation way too much to make people walk in there and have to see sexual images on a wall. I stand for Jesus only. If that cost me a show, who cares? Who cares, ’cause I answer to Him.”

He apologized to those who had traveled to attend the concert and assured them that his team was working to arrange another date.

“So I am so sorry to you guys on behalf of, under my name, but I will not let any of you guys have to go in there and see that,” he said. “So we’re working on rescheduling immediately, and just know my heart, I’m standing for Jesus, man.”

“The way that y’all just made me feel so comforted for making this decision means a lot,” he added. “But there is one that I answer to, and that’s Jesus. I answer to God. And I have to do what He convicts me to do, and I have to make sure that I take care of the little ones.”

The rapper also encouraged his audience to remain committed to their faith, even when doing so comes at a personal or professional cost.

“The show might be canceled, but let me tell you something, man, all this is a reminder of for me is, man, blessed are those who are persecuted for His name,” he said, adding that he doesn’t harbor resentment toward those involved.

“They’re not happy with us right now, and guess what? I’m, frankly, not happy with them. But I love them,” he said.

Before leaving, the artist led the gathered fans in prayer, asking God to give them courage to make difficult decisions in obedience to their faith.

“Father, I thank you for every person who came here tonight, and I pray that they would just see their brother here having to do something hard,” he prayed. “Remind them if you’re calling them to do anything hard, that they do it.”

“I thank you, God, for purity. I thank you for your forgiveness,” he continued. “Lord, you would never, ever, ever willfully lead us into any type of temptation.”

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Hulvey, mentored by fellow hip-hop artist Lecrae, emphasized that his music career was inseparable from his Christian faith.

"God has me on a mission to point believers and non-believers back to Him," he told CP.

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.