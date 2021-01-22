Left-wing supporters seem to have followed the lead of Big Tech companies in silencing conservatives after liberal media's recent remarks of a "deprogram" for Trump supporters, a report says.

One America News Network reported that the "deprogram" comment and idea came from CBS journalist Katie Couric following her appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on a Friday.

The former NBC journalist discussed how Republicans continue to stand behind Trump and even voted against his impeachment.

Rhetorically, the journalist asked how Trump supporters can be deprogrammed seeing that they have signed up for a "cult."

"The question is, how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?" Couric asked.

Couric was not the only journalist to comment on deprogramming Trump supporters. Other left-wing liberal media personalities like Eugene Robinson, MSNBC contributor and Washington Post editor, said something of the same nature about Trump and his loyal supporters.

"There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. They are a member of the cult, the Trumpist cult, and have to be deprogrammed."

On the other hand, Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz commented on Couric's choice of words and language towards Trump supporters, which only seem to deepen the division that can now be seen in the nation.

"I mean, it's that kind of language that I think kind of deepens the divisions in this country," Kurtz explained.

The Fox Media news analyst added that while it is alright to disagree and criticize "the criminals and thugs who broke into the Capitol and damaged our democracy," it must not include all the people who support the outgoing President.

"It kind of reflects a worldview that the other people who disagree with you politically, they're not just wrong, they're not just misguided. You know, they're really sad cases or, you know, they're members of a cult which has become a common thing for media detractors of this outgoing president to say," Kurtz added.

The news analyst added further that deprogramming people who support Trump only means that they are either "brainwashed," "morons" or "can't really think for themselves" asking if the liberal media is referring to all the people who voted for Trump as a member of his cult.

A seasoned media personality himself, Kurtz expressed his disappointment over Couric's language towards loyal supporters of Trump.

"And I've known Katie Couric for a long time. She's very talented, not only [hosting] the 'Today' show, she was the anchor of the 'CBS Evening News'. She's a podcaster now, she's entitled to her opinion, but this is pretty disappointing language."

Before liberal media stepped up with their own calls to "deprogram" President Trump's supporters, Big Tech companies have taken the lead to censor conservatives even before the US 2020 election began. Things just went even more downhill in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, which killed a total of five people.