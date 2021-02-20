A new proposed bill introduced by House Democrats aims to prevent Donald Trump from enjoying his benefits as a former president and stop people from honoring him.

Titled "No Glory for Hate Act," the proposed House Bill 484 was submitted by Democratic Representative Linda Sanchez of California towards the end of January and involves the Oversight and Reform, Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Armed Services, and Veterans' Affairs committees.

ABC4 reported that the bill obviously meant to stop people from honoring Trump was introduced to limit the use of federal funds for certain projects. It will prevent the use of federal funds to "create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act."

Interestingly, Trump is the only President to have faced impeachment twice, both to no avail.

The anti-Trump bill also limits the use of federal funds to build any infrastructure that honors a former president who "has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property."

What's more, House Bill 484 will also strip Trump of the benefits he is entitled to as a former president, The Blaze reported. The new legislation proposed by House Democrats will prevent twice impeached former presidents from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery, a military cemetery where U.S. presidents are eligible to be buried as Commanders in Chief of the country. To date, there are two former U.S. presidents buried at Arlington National Cemetery, presidents William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy.

If the House Democrats' proposed bill is passed, it will bar the former president from being buried at Arlington. Trump was impeached by the House twice, first on December 18, 2019 for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and again on January 13, 2021, just a week before leaving the presidency, for allegedly inciting insurrection. Both times, Trump was fervently defended by Senate Republicans and was acquitted.

House Bill 484 was apparently created for the sole purpose of denying Trump his privileges as a former U.S. President, as even the Democratic representative who proposed the bill admitted that she wrote the bill to "punish" the former president for his actions.

In a statement, Rep. Sanchez accused the "traitorous president" Trump, saying that he "poured gasoline on lies, encouraging racism and hatred, then lit the match on January 6th," leading to the attack on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Sanchez said, "A president who has been impeached twice does not deserve the honors bestowed on a former president. No one who stirs up this seditionist act should ever be held to the same high standards we hold for our former presidents who served with grace."

Despite these accusations, however, various experts and groups said Trump prioritized Americans' rights and needs, protected life from as early as possible, and called on his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" voice out their demands for a free and fair election devoid of any irregularity.