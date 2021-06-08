Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the COVID-19 is China's "single greatest attack on the world" as evidence of the Wuhan laboratory leakage grows strong.

WND reported that Trump was on Fox Business with Stuart Varney who asked him over a phone interview about his thoughts on the matter. Trump said China carried out this historical attack on the world and should be subjected to pay for it.

"Whether it's on purpose or not, it's the single greatest attack on the world--and not just us-- on the world in history," he stressed.

"But they should pay something, because what they've done is unthinkable," he added. "Regardless, it was their fault. It came from China, it came from the lab. It's the China virus."

Trump raised that $10 trillion may be an amount to begin with that China should pay although the pandemic's actual cost of damage to the world is priceless and something the communist country could not afford. He also pointed out that there are some who believe China engineered the virus and its leakage was a result of their "gross incompetence."

In addition, Trump highlighted that he said earlier that the virus came from the laboratory and stressed he was right about it all along. He even recalled that he was censored online for stating the virus came from China.

"The fake news media and Big Tech shut me down for saying that. But I said it then and I say it now, and I turned out to be right," he said.

Trump's interview comes after his former Coronavirus task force official Admiral Brett Giroir said that the coronavirus "could have been engineered as part of" China's "biological weapons program." Giroir said it is "not crazy" to think that the virus did come from China's Wuhan laboratory since it may be a possibility especially after the Communist government did make a "huge cover-up" about it.

Surmounting evidence has shown the virus's origins did come from a leakage of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Even British intelligence now believe this theory as per recent reports.

Trump sent out experts to China to investigate the source of the virus but was blocked by the latter's government from doing so. Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even pointed the virus coming from China based on evidence they gathered but the World Health Organization absolved China from the issue, such that President Joe Biden even signed an order that bans reference to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus" to appease China before ordering in May to shutdown the probe initiated by Trump on the virus' origins.

Republicans have been urging an investigation on the matter especially after new set of evidence have surfaced. Texas Representative Mike McCaul and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul are among those who have been putting pressure in finding the truth about the matter, which has put National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on the spotlight again, particularly due to his emails revealing how he mishandled the issue.

But despite the outrage on the Wuhan virus cover up, China has been reported to continue its plan of building more bio labs in the next five years. The said bio labs are where dangerous virus such as COVID-19 are experimented on.