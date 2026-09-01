Iran Kills 33 Christian Ministers, Detains More Than 130 as Persecution Intensifies

Demonstrators hold signs during a public rally advocating for Iranian women’s rights. | Photo credit: Unsplash/ Craig Melville

Iranian authorities have killed at least 33 Christian ministers and detained more than 130 others connected to an underground church network in recent months, according to Iran Alive Ministries. This Texas-based organization supports house churches inside the country.

Iran Alive founder Hormoz Shariat told Baptist Press that at least 33 ministers associated with the ministry had been killed as the government increased pressure on Christians and underground congregations.

The organization provided Baptist Press with the names of 20 people it said had faced persecution, including four who died, but said it could not publicly identify another 156 individuals. Of 131 Christians reportedly arrested, 14 remain in prison, including some facing death sentences.

Shariat said 114 of those detained remain unaccounted for, while four others are facing prosecution but have avoided arrest. He added that two were released under surveillance, one remains under house arrest and eight others have been freed, citing information from sources inside Iran.

The arrests and killings followed widespread civilian demonstrations in January. Iran Alive estimates that between 40,000 and 50,000 people were killed in the government crackdown, though published death tolls vary significantly, ranging from 3,117 according to Iranian authorities to more than 36,500 documented by Iran International.

Iran has also tightened restrictions on Christian media. Several persecution-monitoring organizations, including Open Doors U.S., report that the government has banned religious broadcasts and, beginning in July, made listening to such programming a criminal offense.

Despite the crackdown, Shariat said conversions from Islam to Christianity continue. Iran Alive has recorded 5,849 conversions so far this year, though he said the actual number is likely substantially higher.

Shariat described the government’s criminalization of Christianity as a blessing, referring to the biblical teaching about those persecuted for righteousness, and said being labeled a criminal under Iranian law should be viewed as an honor.

He also said many Iranian Christians had hoped President Donald Trump would help bring down the government after the United States went to war with Iran earlier this year, while others believed political change might come from within. “Every man who promised them to do something, they have let them down, but Jesus hasn’t,” he said.

Shariat said imprisoned Christians continue evangelizing fellow inmates, while Iran Alive continues broadcasting Christian programming despite government restrictions. “Christian prisoners consider prison as their place of ministry, and they are leading many people to Christ,” he said, adding that he has encouraged Christians to pray for those who remain imprisoned.