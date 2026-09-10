Southern Baptist Senior Pastor Pay Slips as Inflation Rises, Study Finds

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Average compensation for Southern Baptist senior pastors has edged downward since 2024 even as inflation continued to climb, according to a new compensation study conducted by Baptist state conventions, Lifeway Research and GuideStone Financial Resources.

The 2026 Southern Baptist Church Compensation Study drew responses from 3,888 full-time senior pastors, ministry staff and office personnel between April 29 and June 29.

According to Baptist Press, the Consumer Price Index, a widely used measure of inflation, increased 6.3 percent since 2024. Over the same period, average compensation for full-time senior pastors declined 1.5 percent, while their average total pay package fell 0.4 percent.

Other full-time ministry staff fared somewhat better, though their gains still lagged inflation. Their average compensation rose 4.9 percent and their total pay package increased 5.3 percent. Full-time office personnel were the only group whose increases outpaced inflation, with salary growth of 9.2 percent and total pay package growth of 8.5 percent.

The longer-term picture was more favorable. Since 2022, when the CPI rose 12.7 percent, senior pastor compensation increased 14.9 percent and total pay packages rose 13.4 percent. Other staff minister compensation climbed 12.7 percent and pay packages 13.5 percent, while office personnel compensation and total pay packages rose 20.3 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively.

Churches have continued to devote roughly the same share of their budgets to compensation and benefits as they did in 2018. The average Southern Baptist congregation now spends about 45 percent of its budget on personnel.

Larger churches generally allocate a greater share of spending to employees. Congregations averaging fewer than 50 attendees devote a median 42 percent of their budgets to personnel, compared with 46 percent for churches with 50 to 99 attendees and 47 percent for those with 100 to 249. Churches averaging 250 or more spend a median 50 percent.

Most Southern Baptist congregations do not cover medical insurance for their senior pastors. Sixty-three percent provide no such benefit, while 18 percent pay for coverage for the pastor and family, 11 percent for the pastor and spouse, and 9 percent for the pastor alone.

The share of churches offering medical insurance has dropped substantially over time. In 2008, 65 percent of Southern Baptist congregations paid for the benefit, falling to 50 percent by 2016 and 37 percent in 2026.

Church size and budget were also strongly associated with pastor compensation. The study found that each additional attendee corresponded with about $15 more in annual compensation, while every $1,000 increase in church budget was associated with roughly $36 more in pastor pay.

Experience also mattered. Each additional year a pastor had served in church ministry was linked to an average annual compensation increase of $425.

Geography affected pay as well. Pastors serving in the Midwest earned an average of $3,269 less than the overall average, while those in the West earned $4,375 more. Rural pastors earned $3,986 less on average, while suburban pastors earned $5,404 more.

According to the survey, the typical Southern Baptist pastor had served in church ministry for 22 years and at his current congregation for 10 years.