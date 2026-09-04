Venezuela Releases Bishop After Years in Prison Amid Torture Allegations

Bishop Jylman Red Jurado Farfán. | Photo credit: Christian Solidarity Worldwide

Venezuelan authorities have released Bishop Jylman Red Jurado Farfán from Rodeo III Prison in Miranda state after more than five years in detention, during which he says he was tortured. He is reportedly among dozens of political prisoners recently freed by the government.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide, a United Kingdom-based advocacy group, said Wednesday that Jurado Farfán was one of 81 prisoners released on Aug. 14.

Jurado Farfán serves in the Archdiocese of Venezuela of the Holy Spirit, part of the independent Latin American Anglican Church headquartered in Caracas.

The Venezuelan government said 131 prisoners had been released but did not publicly identify them. Foro Penal has been independently verifying the releases by comparing names with its political-prisoner records, contacting relatives and collecting testimony.

Authorities arrested Jurado Farfán on July 30, 2021, after summoning him under what supporters described as false pretenses. He was charged with terrorism, criminal association and conspiracy over allegations that his ministry activities were intended to destabilize the government.

His case file remained sealed for nearly 10 months, and judges later suspended the trial after close to two years of hearings without prosecutors presenting conclusive evidence.

While imprisoned, Jurado Farfán reported serious health problems in June 2026, including intercostal neuritis, atypical pneumonia and gastrointestinal bleeding affecting both the upper and lower digestive tract.

After his release, he described alleged torture during detention. Marcano quoted him as saying interrogators “pulled out his toenails” and “opened a burn wound on his chest with electricity.”

Jurado Farfán said he had spent “five years and fifteen days” in prison and expressed gratitude to those who advocated for his release, describing his freedom as a gift from God.

Anna Lee Stangl, CSW’s director of advocacy and Americas team leader, said Jurado Farfán “should never have been imprisoned in the first place.”

“We strongly condemn the torture he experienced and the failure of those in authority to ensure he was provided adequate treatment for his medical conditions,” Stangl said. “Now that he is free, we wish him a full recovery from this ordeal. The Venezuelan government must cease its harassment of religious leaders and others whose only crime is peacefully supporting their communities as they feel called to do.”