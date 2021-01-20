Former Vice President Joe Biden chose to fly to Washington D.C. for the inauguration via a private plane. This is a departure from the standard protocol of flying an incoming president on a government plane.

Today, Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated into the presidency, along with his administration. The inauguration will commence at noon in the presence of 25,000 soldiers. The incoming president will be sworn in by the Supreme Court's Chief Justice, John Roberts.

November last year, mainstream media including ABC News, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, and The New York Times announced Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Their consensus was based on Biden winning 279 electoral votes as opposed to President Trump's 214. At least 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency.

This was disputed by President Trump's administration based on reports of massive election fraud.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from U.S., " the 45th U.S. president said on Nov. 5.

To secure Biden's victory, his campaign team allegedly manufactured millions of votes, "predominantly manufacturing absentee ballots and voting machines built for rigging," says The Gateway Pundit.

President Trump has actually won 79 million legitimate votes as opposed to Biden's alleged 68 million. Both the mainstream media and Big Tech, however, maintained the desired reflected numbers on electoral reports showing Joe Biden as the obvious winner, claims the The Gateway Pundit.

CNN reported that the private plane which flew Biden and his family arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at around 4 p.m. According to the news network, President's Trump administration did not offer the incoming president a government jet.

In response, an official from the White House said that Biden's camp did not ask for a government plane to bring him to D.C., the Business Standard reported. The official further explained that they presented the option to Biden's team, but Biden's team opted to use a private jet instead.

"The official said the administration explained to the Biden team about the available options. But aides to Biden elucidated they preferred to fly on private aircraft, the official added," the report said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has asked private jet owners and pilots to be on alert and to report any suspicious activity.

"In light of the recent events at the U.S. Capitol, and in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration, the Transportation Security Administration is asking our general aviation partners to maintain a heightened security awareness through the end of January," TSA said.

For his inaugural speech, Biden will touch on unity as one nation - weeks after calling President Trump's supporters "domestic terrorists" for participating in the Capitol riot incited by leftists.

On the other hand, the White House released President Trump's farewell message.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There's never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day," the President said.

"As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve," he added.

For his closing remarks, President Trump maintained that the best is yet to come.

"I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart, an optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come."