Responding to Joe Biden's address before the 117th United States Congress, Sen. Tim Scott delivered a speech on behalf of the Republicans, criticizing the president's leadership for pushing agendas that divide the American people.

In his statement, captured by The Daily Wire, Scott pointed out that Biden's actions in the first three months of his rule contradicted his promise of uniting the country.

"He promised to unite a nation. To lower the temperature. To govern for all Americans, no matter how we voted. That was the pitch. You just heard it again. But our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes. We need policies and progress that bring us closer together," he said.

"But three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further apart," Scott added.

He expressed his sadness over the devastating effect of coronavirus pandemic in various areas of life, causing the lives of elderly, businesses, shutting down of churches and "a year of learning" for kids.

The senator said that public schools should be reopened since other countries have already done such, as well as private and religious schools, noting that it is scientifically safe to do so.

He recalled that the other year, Congress passed "five bipartisan COVID packages" under President Donald Trump and Republican leadership, gaining much support from the Senate with 90 votes. But this year, in spite of the Republicans' declaration of wanting to work with the Democrats, the latter, under Biden, opted to run the country on their own.

"They spent almost $2 trillion on a partisan bill that the White House bragged was the most liberal bill in American history! Only 1% went to vaccinations. No requirement to re-open schools promptly. COVID brought Congress together five times. This Administration pushed us apart," he further said.

He added that infrastructure should have been an issue that would reunite the two parties since the Republicans heavily support it, but the Democrats just wanted to take part in it with their "partisan wish list," noting that Biden only plans to spend "less than 6%" for "roads and bridges."

The senator warned that the government's practice of wasting money coupled with tax increase "would lower wages of the average American worker and shrink [the] economy."

He also mentioned about the "Family Plan," which he said adds to the taxes of people and spending of federal money. He stated that families should "define it for themselves" and that they should be given more "opportunities and options," instead of the government spending money on "certain issues," implying Biden's expansive abortion policies.

"'Infrastructure' spending that shrinks our economy is not common sense. Weakening our southern borders and creating a crisis is not compassionate. The president is abandoning principles he held for decades. Now, he says your tax dollars should fund abortions. He's laying groundwork to pack the Supreme Court! This is not common ground," Scott further stated.

He also addressed the issue about race, remembering his own experience on racial discrimination. He said that healing for Black Americans "is not finished."

Scott revealed that he created the bill to fund body cameras following Walter Scott's shooting in 2015. After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year, he also proposed for a bigger police reform. But the Democrats blocked the proposal.

"My friends across the aisle seemed to want the issue more than they wanted a solution. But I'm still working. I'm hopeful that this will be different," he also said.

"When America comes together, we've made tremendous progress. But powerful forces want to pull us apart," he added.

Moreover, he stated that the discrimination that has been impressed on children "a hundred years ago" is being taught to kids again today.

"You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It's backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it's wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present," he continued.

He also spoke about Georgia's new law on voting. He said that the president's claim that the law "is worse than Jim Crow" is absurd since it actually "expands early voting; preserves no-excuse mail-in voting" and will make easier for people to vote.

"What is going on here? I'll tell you. A Washington power grab. This misplaced outrage is supposed to justify Democrats' new sweeping bill that would take over elections for all 50 states; it would send public funds to political campaigns you disagree with, and make the bipartisan Federal Elections Commission partisan!" Scott added.

"This is not about civil rights, or our racial past. It's about rigging elections in the future," he also said.

"Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants. It's far too important," he pointed out.

He also stressed that this moment should have been "a joyful springtime" for America after its successful battle against the pandemic and the resumption of jobs but he said that the American people feel divided because "a president who promised to bring [the Americans] together" pushes "agendas that tear [them] apart."

He argued that "the American family deserves better," illustrating how the Republicans moved to open more opportunities for all citizens of the country in the previous years.

"Our best future won't come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you - the American people," he declared.

The senator closed his speech by blessing people, the words of which were drawn from the Scripture.

"[May] the Lord bless you and keep you, Make His face shine upon you And be gracious to you... May His presence go before you, And behind you, and beside you... In your weeping and your rejoicing, He is [with] you... May His favor be upon [our nation] for a thousand generations And your family... and your children... And their children," he said.

"Good night, and God bless," Scott concluded.