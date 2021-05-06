Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn suggests that current events in America follow a "biblical pattern."

In a recent YouTube video, Cahn wonders whether there is a mystery behind the developments that have rocked America, from the storming of Capitol Hill to the powers that are changing their country before their eyes.

"What does it all mean, and where is it all going?" he asked.

He continues his "prophetic message," which was published on Monday, by emphasizing that he is neither supporting nor blaming the Capitol riot. His goal is to demonstrate the extraordinary "prophetic template" behind the case, which is similar to the Temple of Baal in the Bible, and what it means for the current administration and the future of America.

In his book "The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times," he said that he sees a continuity of the mystery.

Cahn clarifies that he is not claiming that the Scriptures forecast the representatives of today, but rather that there is a trend, or blueprint, that has replicated itself across history.

"God can use those templates to speak and give revelation," he pointed out.

The Pattern Cahn Saw

The template depicts a country that once loved God but is increasingly drifting away from him "and heading ultimately for judgment."

Cahn draws several parallels between modern leaders - Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump - and specific ancient rulers, suggesting that they are templates.

Both of these similarities, as well as several others, are detailed in Cahn's novel, "The Paradigm." What is fresh this year was the activities that took place in "the temple of the American republic," the United States Capitol.

He mentions a passage from the period of its establishment in its halls: "We have built no national temples but the Capitol."

"What happens inside a nation's temple when it turns against God?" Cahn asks in the video.

On January 4, he remembers, the opening prayer in Congress was given to a "pagan deity," Brahma, Hinduism's four-faced god.

Per his observation that week, the Democratic Party unveiled what is perhaps the most progressive platform in American history.

"An agenda, that as with the Temple of Baal, contained sexual immorality being enshrined, the oppression of God's people, the encroaching of religious liberty in the form of the Equality Act and other legislation, and the killing of the unborn as it had never been championed before," he commented.

As the two Senate races in Georgia were called on January 6, the Democratic Party solidified its hold on Congress. Later that day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's victory was confirmed.

According to Cahn, this is where the next mystery in the paradigm happened.

Regarding Trump as a modern-day King Jehu, Cahn mentions 2 Kings 10, in which Jehu calls for a solemn meeting, summoning citizens from all over the country to the capital city.

According to him, the template expresses itself in two gatherings on January 6.

"One is that gathering called for by the president," Cahn states. "The other is going to take place inside America's temple, in the gathering convened, by law, of leaders."

Cahn's Video Message for President Biden

Remembering President George Washington's first inaugural speech 232 years earlier when he gave the country "a prophetic warning," in his January video, Cahn said that he has a message for the new president and the country he heads.

"If America follows the ways of God, the blessings of God will remain," Cahn said. "If it doesn't, they will be removed."

This echoes Washington's words who said that "the propitious smiles of heaven cannot be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right that heaven itself has ordained."

Bits About Cahn

According to WND, Cahn is renowned for his bestselling novels, including "The Harbinger," which have discovered fascinating correlations between biblical tales and current events that he claims are a "divine warning" to the country.

Last September, he led a huge rally on the National Mall urging for the nation's "return" to God. He also encouraged Americans to fast and pray on Election Day, warning that the country was at "a crossroads and a precipice."