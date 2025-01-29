Patrick Mahomes Credits Divine Guidance for Team's Third Consecutive Super Bowl Berth

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | Photo Credit: Patrick Mahomes' Facebook page

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited God with his team's achievement as they advanced to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year on Sunday night.

The Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX by defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in Sunday's American Football Conference Championship.

Following the game, Mahomes spoke with CBS Sports, expressing his gratitude by stating, “I want to give all glory to God.” He elaborated further, stating, “without Him, none of this is possible, and I truly mean that.”

Mahomes also took to social media, sharing his appreciation in an X post with the simple exclamation, “Thank you, God!”

The Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. A victory for the Chiefs would mark their third consecutive Super Bowl win, a feat no NFL team has yet achieved. Conversely, a victory for the Eagles would mark their first Super Bowl win since defeating the New England Patriots in 2018 at Super Bowl LII.

Throughout his NFL career, Mahomes has been vocal about the significance of his Christian faith. While speaking to reporters in Florida for Super Bowl LIV in 2020, Mahomes shared that his faith “has always been big with me.” He emphasized that beyond winning games, it was crucial for him to “glorify Him every single time I'm out there.”

Mahomes went on to say, “As long as I'm doing everything the right way and the way that he would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am.”

After the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII last year, Mahomes proclaimed, “I give God the glory,” and added, “He challenged us to make us better.”

When the Chiefs secured their place in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Mahomes said, “I want to thank God.” He attributed his recovery from an ankle injury during a prior game to his faith: “He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here.”

In an interview shortly before that year's Super Bowl, Mahomes expressed, “My Christian faith plays a role in everything that I do,” adding that he consistently seeks guidance from God to “lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name.”