Bible App Usage in Latin America Reaches Historic High in Early 2026

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Tim Wildsmith

Digital engagement with Scripture across Latin America reached record-breaking levels during the first quarter of 2026, signaling sustained spiritual interest rather than a temporary New Year’s spike.

According to the press agency El Mensaje Comunicaciones, the increase has coincided with the first anniversary of the YouVersion Bible app’s regional office in Mexico City, which was established to better serve Spanish-speaking churches and ministries throughout the region.

Usage data from early January reflects a dramatic rise in participation. On Jan. 1 alone, nearly 2 million users signed up for Bible reading plans, and on the first Sunday of the year the app recorded more than 22.2 million active users in a single day.

Overall engagement grew by 20% compared to the same period last year, highlighting what observers describe as a deepening spiritual interest across the region amid ongoing social and economic challenges.

Mexico experienced its highest single day of Bible app activity on Jan. 11, when 500,000 users were active.

Colombia, Argentina and El Salvador also reported historic engagement levels, with multiple January 2026 dates ranking among their top 10 highest-usage days ever recorded.

Observers note that the momentum extends beyond digital metrics, pointing to a broader cultural search for meaning and stability.

El Mensaje Comunicaciones reported that the expansion aligns with the platform’s stated mission: “to listen, create relevant content and accompany what God is doing in communities, ministries and churches across Latin America.”

The continued rise in engagement has been attributed to the app’s role in cultivating daily devotional practices. The report indicates that many users are turning to Scripture for “spiritual guidance, stability and hope” through consistent and accessible Bible reading.

Now operating in 18 Spanish-speaking nations, efforts to contextualize the biblical message continue to yield visible fruit in the growth of the Latin church.