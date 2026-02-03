Jelly Roll Uses Grammy Wins to Proclaim Faith: “Jesus Is for Everybody”

Jelly Roll speaks on stage while holding a Bible after winning Best Contemporary Country Album during the 2026 GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

After taking home three Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll used his moment on music’s biggest stage to openly share the Gospel, telling millions of viewers watching live that faith in Jesus Christ transformed his life.

At the Grammy Awards held Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena, Jelly Roll won Best Contemporary Country Album for his 2024 release Beautifully Broken, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Shaboozey for “Amen.”

Following his win for Best Contemporary Country Album, the artist credited Jesus Christ and his wife, Alisa DeFord, with radically changing the direction of his life.

“I know they’re going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out. First of all, Jesus, I hear you and I’m listening, Lord. I am listening, Lord,” Jelly Roll said from the stage.

“I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail. I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he continued. “There was a time in my life, y’all, that I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance, y’all. There was days that I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human.”

Holding up a pocket-sized Bible, Jelly Roll went on to recount his lowest moments. “There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size and a 6-by-8-foot cell. And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life. And God had the power to change my life.”

“I want to tell y’all right now, Jesus is for everybody,” he said. “Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord.”

The 2026 Grammy Awards were held before an estimated 12,000 attendees at the arena and broadcast to millions of viewers worldwide.

On social media, Brandon Lake celebrated the win for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” writing, “HARD FOUGHT HALLELUJAH JUST WON A GRAMMY?! THANK YOU JESUS,” while also thanking Jelly Roll and the Recording Academy.

Evangelist Franklin Graham praised Jelly Roll’s testimony, calling it the “only bright spot” of the ceremony. “[He] gave a clear testimony of how the power of God — the Word of God — transformed his life. Thank you Jelly Roll for being brave and taking a stand in front of this audience and the world. You’re absolutely right — Jesus Christ is for everybody!” Graham wrote.

Released in November 2024, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned Platinum certification from the RIAA, spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, and reached No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.