‘The Chosen,’ ‘Sarah’s Oil’ Nominated for Movieguide Faith & Values Awards

The official poster for the film Sarah’s Oil. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Sarah's Oil Film

Major Hollywood franchises will go head-to-head with faith-centered productions at the 33rd annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards, where nominations were revealed Tuesday.

Blockbuster titles such as “Mission: Impossible” and “Superman” are set to compete alongside religiously themed projects, including “The Chosen” and “Sarah’s Oil,” reflecting a wide-ranging field of contenders across genres.

Among the most prominent nominees in the mature audience movie category are “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “Superman,” which will compete against “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and the faith-based drama “Sarah’s Oil.”

Family-oriented nominations feature “The Chosen: The Last Supper – Part Two” along with several animated and inspirational films designed for younger viewers and family audiences.

Television categories span broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, with faith-forward programming such as “House of David” earning recognition alongside established series including “NCIS” and “When Calls the Heart.”

Movieguide said the nominated episodes and projects were selected for their emphasis on redemption, moral courage and spiritual conviction.

In addition to film and television categories, the organization announced nominees for its Grace Awards, which recognize performances that uplift audiences through meaningful storytelling and character-driven impact.

Acting nominees include Zachary Levi for “Sarah’s Oil,” Oscar Isaac for “The King of Kings,” Uma Thurman for “The King of Kings” and Kelsey Grammer for “The Christmas Ring.”

Documentary projects competing for the Aletheia Prize explore themes ranging from miracles and Christian history to faith’s influence in popular culture, with nominees including “The Case for Miracles” and “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas.”

The full slate of nominees was unveiled Tuesday ahead of the Feb. 6 gala in Hollywood.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Avalon Theatre and will be broadcast on Great American Family, with additional streaming available through Great American Pure Flix.