Evangelical Leaders Pray Over Trump in Oval Office as War With Iran Intensifies

Photo credit: National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference

A group of Evangelical leaders gathered in the Oval Office on March 5 to pray with President Donald Trump, asking for divine guidance and for the success of the United States as tensions with Iran escalate.

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, shared details about the meeting in a statement posted Friday on X.

“Yesterday I had the privilege of joining a group of faith leaders in the Oval Office to pray with and over the President of the United States during a moment of significant responsibility for our nation and the world,” Rodriguez wrote.

He explained that the meeting was arranged through the White House Faith Office. “The gathering was facilitated by Pastor Paula White-Cain and Jennifer Korn of the White House Faith Office and brought together several faith leaders to intercede for the President, our nation, and the decisions before him,” he added.

“We prayed for wisdom, protection, and God’s guidance as he leads during a consequential moment in global affairs.”

Rodriguez also noted the timing of the prayer gathering as the president oversees military operations abroad. “As the President continues to serve as Commander-in-Chief during Operation Epic Fury, with U.S. forces targeting Iranian Regime infrastructure and missile capabilities, the Oval Office was opened for prayer.”

The pastor shared video from the meeting showing several Evangelical pastors and ministry leaders standing around the president and placing their hands on his shoulders as they prayed.

During the gathering, participants offered a collective prayer for Trump and for U.S. service members deployed around the world.

“I pray for your grace and protection over him. I pray for your grace and protection over our troops and all of our men and women serving in our armed forces. And Father, we just pray that you’ll continue to give our president the strength that he needs to lead our great nation as we come back to one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. We pray your heavenly blessing upon him in Jesus’ name,” the faith leaders proclaimed.

Participants included Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas, Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Southern California, Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and Gary Bauer of the Family Research Council, along with about 20 attendees in total.