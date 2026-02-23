EU Resolution Raises Alarm Over Turkey’s Expulsion of 300 Foreign Christian Leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ADF International criticized Turkey’s rejection of a European Parliament resolution on the deportation of foreign Christian workers, calling the policy an “attack on Christians” and urging stronger protections for religious freedom and due process.

The European Parliament’s resolution highlighted the cases of at least 300 foreign Christian pastors, missionaries and their relatives who were expelled or barred from re-entering Turkey under administrative designations known as the N 82 and G 87 security codes.

European lawmakers voiced concern that national security mechanisms were being used to curtail fundamental freedoms, including the right to practice one’s religion.

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal response one day after the resolution passed earlier this month by a 502–2 margin. In its reply, the ministry stated that “claims” regarding freedom of expression and religion in Turkey “contradict the facts” and cautioned that such allegations could undermine efforts to strengthen ties between Ankara and the European Union.

According to ADF International, members of the European Parliament argued that those labeled as security risks were given no evidence, trial or meaningful opportunity to appeal their designation.

The issue gained further momentum after the European Court of Human Rights agreed to review 20 cases involving foreign Christians who had been deported or denied re-entry.

ADF International, which is assisting in most of the pending cases, contends that security codes ordinarily applied to terrorism suspects have instead been imposed on peaceful Christian residents who had long complied with Turkish law.

European legislators also expressed concern over limited judicial oversight, lack of transparency and restricted access to case evidence in the expulsions.

The resolution emphasized that many of the affected individuals had lived in Turkey for years before suddenly facing deportation orders or entry bans.

Foreign Christians from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Latin America and other European nations have reportedly been impacted. Many had established families and ministries in Turkey and had no criminal record or unresolved legal proceedings.

The Association of Protestant Churches’ 2024 Human Rights Violation Report documented 132 individuals who were allegedly assigned entry-ban codes solely because of their Christian faith, bringing the reported total number of affected individuals to 303.

The European Christian Political Party has also urged European Union leaders, including foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, to consistently raise the issue in diplomatic discussions with Turkish authorities. The party warned that failure to act could lead to additional scrutiny of Turkey’s long-delayed bid for EU membership.

The European Court of Human Rights is now expected to determine whether the deportations and entry bans violate protections for religious freedom, family life and due process under the European Convention on Human Rights.