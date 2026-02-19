Explosion Destroys Upstate New York Church, Pastor and Firefighters Injured

Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Boonville, NY. | Screenshot: Google Map

A powerful explosion leveled a church in Boonville, New York, on Tuesday morning, critically injuring a pastor and four firefighters and prompting an active investigation into the cause of the blast.

Abundant Life Fellowship was reduced to rubble in the incident, leaving members of the congregation shaken but thankful that no lives were lost.

“Our building is a total loss," church elder Lydia Huntress wrote in a statement on the church’s Facebook page. "If you are tempted to get an up-close look, please DO NOT. It is an active investigation scene, and only the professionals may be there for now."

According to New York State Police, emergency crews responded around 10:23 a.m. after receiving reports of a gas odor inside the building. At the time, four individuals were in the church basement. When the furnace turned on, it ignited an explosion. A firefighter working on the first floor to ventilate the structure was hurled against a wall by the force of the blast.

Authorities said preliminary findings indicate a propane fuel line had been damaged when the roof sagged under the weight of heavy snow accumulation.

The church’s pastor, 43-year-old Brandon Pitts, was transported to Upstate Hospital along with Boonville Fire Chief David Pritchard Jr., 60. Three additional firefighters were also hospitalized. Nicholas Amicucci, 43, and Richard Czajka, 71, were taken to Upstate Hospital, while Allan Austin, 67, was transported to Wynn Hospital.

Officials reported that all five injured individuals were in critical but stable condition. Huntress noted that the Boonville fire chief “is in the most vulnerable condition.”

“Pastor Brandon is being treated for some second-degree burns, but is alert, and we were told was able to do some joking with hospital staff, which is very much like him and excellent news,” she said.

In the aftermath of the explosion, local organizations quickly stepped in to support the congregation. Huntress expressed gratitude to The Boonville Elks Lodge and Boonville Methodist Church for opening their facilities to displaced church members.

“[They] so very graciously opened their doors wide as gathering spaces for our congregation members and community today; lots of worship and prayer have already been lifted, and we thank you for providing space, food, and many hugs today!” she added.