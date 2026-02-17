Episcopal Relief & Development Awarded $8M Grant to Combat Violence Against Women in Africa

Photo credit: Unsplash/ ABEL MARQUEZ

An Episcopal-affiliated humanitarian organization has secured an $8 million grant to expand its work combating violence against women and girls in remote African communities, aiming to reach 500,000 people through “proven approaches and interventions.”

Episcopal Relief & Development announced that the four-year funding award comes from The Laura Ellen and Robert Muglia Family Foundation and is intended to respond to what the organization describes as an ongoing crisis of sexual and gender-based violence.

The initiative will focus on five nations: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Liberia and South Sudan.

In comments provided to The Christian Post, Abagail Nelson, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Episcopal Relief & Development, explained that the award builds on a broader, multi-year collaboration with the foundation.

“In the first year of this five-year catalytic partnership with The Laura Ellen and Robert Muglia Family Foundation, Episcopal Relief & Development, together with our local partners, has reached approximately 85,000 people living in rural and hard-to-reach communities in Liberia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with violence prevention and response services,” she stated.

According to the organization, the expanded programs will equip local faith leaders and community representatives to confront underlying drivers of violence while challenging stigma and misinformation connected to abuse.

"The work has been to connect survivors of violence against women & girls to medical, economic and legal support and engage communities' faith leaders and religious networks in broader violence prevention efforts.”

Episcopal Relief & Development traces its origins to 1940, when it was established as the Presiding Bishop’s Fund for World Relief. The Muglia Family Foundation has partnered with the organization since 2005.

Presiding Bishop Sean W. Rowe described the grant as a significant contribution to the church’s global mission.

“The Muglia family has made a transformative investment in God’s mission around the world,” Rowe said in a statement. “This expression of Christian charity will enable Episcopal Relief & Development to significantly scale up its innovative and impactful work to promote equality and women’s empowerment. Their gift is an example to all that supporting God’s work, as we are able, has an enduring impact.”