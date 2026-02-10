Kid Rock Shares Gospel Through ‘Til’ You Can’t’ at TPUSA Halftime Show Watched by Over 5 Million

Kid Rock (Robert Ritchie) performs a faith-focused rendition of “Til’ You Can’t” at Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show on Feb. 8, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ TPUSA

Kid Rock delivered a faith-centered message during Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl broadcast, performing a modified cover of Cody Johnson’s hit song “Til’ You Can’t” that included a new verse focused on repentance and faith in Jesus Christ.

The roughly 40-minute “All-American Halftime Show,” organized by Turning Point USA, streamed online as an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime performance headlined by Bad Bunny. The broadcast, which aired primarily on TPUSA’s official YouTube channel, drew more than 5 million live viewers.

The 55-year-old artist first introduced the revised version of the song at the Hondo Rodeo Fest last fall, unveiling a personal verse centered on redemption and spiritual renewal. The added lyrics reference returning to the Bible and surrendering one’s life to Jesus, and Rock dedicated the performance to Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

Before singing the new verse during the TPUSA broadcast, Rock explained that the inspiration came unexpectedly.

“You know, I awoke on a Sunday morning, all alone, stuck in my head. And in that moment, something or someone spoke to me. They said there was still a verse that still needed to be written for this song, and to get up and write it down,” Rock told the audience.

The added lyrics included the lines: “There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man that died for all our sins hanging from the cross / You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance / ‘Til you can’t, ’til you can’t.”

The TPUSA event also featured performances by Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. The show opened with an instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by Gilbert performing “Real American” and “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Barrett sang “I Hope” and “The One,” while Brice performed “Drinking Class” and his newer song “Country Nowadays.” Rock closed the program with a shortened rendition of “Bawitdaba” before transitioning into “Til’ You Can’t,” accompanied by two string musicians.

After the broadcast, Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s wife and a leader within TPUSA, said the event was intended to point viewers toward faith and hope, dedicating the show to her late husband.

“The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in. I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission @KidRock @brantleygilbert @leebrice @GabbyBarrett_ . It’s okay to love Jesus and your country,” she wrote.

The TPUSA broadcast followed criticism from some conservative commentators and lawmakers over the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner for Super Bowl LX.