Samuel Rodriguez Launches BeLight Productions to Advance Faith-Based Storytelling

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC). | Screenshot: YouTube/ Samuel Rodriguez

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez has formally announced the launch of BeLight Productions, marking a milestone as he becomes the first Latino pastor to lead a film production company of its scale.

According to a statement released by El Mensaje Comunicaciones, the new venture is an extension of Rodriguez’s broader ministry and is intended to shape contemporary culture through stories that honor God and reflect Gospel-centered values.

Rodriguez serves as senior pastor of New Season Church and as president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, an influential network representing millions of Hispanic Christians across the United States and Latin America.

BeLight Productions has already announced several high-profile projects, including a collaboration with Mark Williams, the creator of the hit series Ozark. One upcoming film will focus on the life of Hal Donaldson, the founder of one of the world’s largest Christian humanitarian organizations.

Rodriguez, who has previously been involved in successful films such as Breakthrough and Flamin’ Hot, described the launch as a significant step for the faith community.

“Cinema is one of the most powerful means to generate impact and cultural transformation,” Rodriguez said, explaining that the company’s purpose is to align with the work God is already doing in the world. “Today, our world needs to remember the truth and beauty of the Gospel and be inspired to live in coherence with that truth.”

With future titles including The Dream King and Leaving Memphis in development, BeLight Productions aims to establish itself as a leading voice for values-driven cinema in both Latin America and the United States.