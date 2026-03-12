62% of Britons Support Legal Protection for Unborn Babies With Detectable Heartbeats

Photo credit: Pixabay/ H. Hach

A pro-life advocacy group in the United Kingdom is calling for stronger legal protections for unborn children whose heartbeats can be detected, citing the results of two street polls conducted in cities across the country.

The Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK (CBR UK) said its “Heartbeat Campaign” surveyed more than 2,800 individuals between March and May 2025 in a dozen towns and cities to assess public attitudes toward legal protection for unborn babies with heartbeats.

The first poll involved 1,546 participants who were asked, “If a baby has a heartbeat, should their life be protected?” The results showed that 62% of respondents answered “yes.”

In a separate survey of 1,328 people, participants were asked: “If a baby in the womb has a heartbeat, aside from extreme circumstances, should the law allow us to kill them?”

In that poll, 59% of respondents said “no,” indicating opposition to abortion once a heartbeat is detectable, except in what the organization described as “extreme circumstances.”

CBR UK explained that the wording of the second question was intentionally adjusted to clarify that it referred to babies in the womb, addressed legal protections and acknowledged exceptions such as rape, disability or situations where the mother’s life is in danger.

Despite including those scenarios in the survey question, the organization said it does not support abortion even in those circumstances.

The campaign emphasizes the claim that a baby’s heartbeat can begin as early as 22 days after fertilization.

Organizers also highlighted national abortion statistics, noting that more than 250,000 abortions occur annually in the United Kingdom, with many taking place after a fetal heartbeat is detectable.

In a statement accompanying the campaign, CBR UK spokesperson Ruth Rawlins said the group believes the polling data reflects growing public support for stronger legal protections for unborn children.

The organization is also supporting a petition submitted to the U.K. Parliament calling for what it describes as a “Heartbeat Bill,” which would introduce legal protections for unborn babies once a heartbeat is detected. The petition is currently available on the Parliament’s website.