More U.S. Christians Say Government Should Help Care for Vulnerable Children Than Churches or Individuals

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Robert Collins

A new study suggests that fewer American Christians believe churches and individual believers bear primary responsibility for helping orphans, while a growing share believes government authorities should play a larger role in supporting vulnerable children both domestically and globally.

The findings come from research conducted by the Barna Group based on responses from 3,351 self-identified Christian adults surveyed between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8. The study, commissioned by the Faith to Action initiative and the Martin James Foundation, was compared with results from a similar survey of 3,000 Christians carried out between Nov. 11 and Dec. 3, 2020.

The study found that about 28% of Christians in the United States report donating to orphanages, children’s homes or residential care organizations, contributing an estimated $4.5 billion annually.

Although 72% of respondents recognized poverty as a major factor leading to orphanage placement, only 23% correctly identified poverty as the most common reason, with many attributing placements primarily to abuse, neglect or the death of parents.

Likewise, even though 68% acknowledged studies showing negative developmental effects associated with institutional care, many Christians still expressed positive views of orphanages and saw them as a necessary resource.

Strong support remains for family-based care solutions. Nine out of 10 respondents agreed that children thrive best when raised in families, and most participants indicated that strengthening families is the most effective long-term solution.

Support for government involvement in child welfare also increased. The belief that “National governments should take more responsibility to see that children in their own countries are cared for in families” rose to 88% in 2025, up from 84% in 2020, and was widely supported across all age groups.

Among generational groups, 91% of Generation X Christians expressed agreement that national governments should ensure children are placed in families. Similar views were shared by 88% of millennials, 87% of Baby Boomers and 86% of Generation Z Christians.

Views about the role of the U.S. government abroad also shifted upward. In 2025, 74% of respondents strongly or somewhat agreed that “The U.S. government should take more responsibility to see that children around the world are cared for in families,” compared with 69% in 2020.

However, attitudes varied by generation. Younger Christians were more likely to support government responsibility for children overseas, with 84% of Generation Z respondents agreeing, compared with 79% of millennials, 78% of Generation X and 65% of Baby Boomers.

At the same time, the study found declining agreement that Christians themselves carry an obligation to care for vulnerable children worldwide. Overall, 78% of respondents said Christians have such a responsibility, a drop from 89% in 2020.

Responses varied slightly among generations when participants were asked whether individual “Christians have a responsibility to help care for orphans and vulnerable children around the world.” Eighty-two percent of Generation X Christians agreed with that statement, along with 81% of millennials, 78% of Generation Z respondents and 72% of Baby Boomers.

The survey also showed a similar trend regarding the role of churches. Among all respondents, 74% said Christians and churches in the United States should take more responsibility to ensure children around the world are raised in families — down from 80% who held that view in the 2020 study.