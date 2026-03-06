Survey Finds Biblical Worldview Rare Among Americans, Just 1% of Gen Z

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Papaioannou Kostas

A new national survey indicates that only a small fraction of Americans hold a biblical worldview, with the share among Generation Z adults registering at just 1%.

The research, conducted in January by Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center and led by researcher George Barna, surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults as part of the latest American Worldview Inventory. Participants answered 53 questions designed to evaluate whether their beliefs and lifestyles align with biblical principles.

According to the report, recent public attention toward Christianity following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — which reportedly spurred increased church attendance and Bible purchases — has not translated into measurable growth in biblical worldview.

Overall, the study found that only 4% of Americans demonstrate “religious beliefs and worldview-related behaviors ... consistent with biblical principles, beliefs and behavior.” Researchers classified this group as “Integrated Disciples.”

Another 10% of respondents fell into a category labeled “Emergent Followers,” describing individuals whose beliefs incorporate elements of a biblical worldview alongside other influences in what the study calls syncretism.

The largest segment — 85% of respondents — were identified as “World Citizens.” This group may hold some beliefs compatible with biblical teachings but primarily follows other moral or philosophical frameworks. The proportion has grown substantially from 69% recorded in 2020.

Younger Americans showed particularly low adherence to a biblical worldview. Among Generation Z adults, just 1% met the survey’s criteria. Millennials registered 2%, while Generation X, baby boomers and older adults each recorded about 7%.

Researchers also examined the relationship between church attendance and worldview. The share of Evangelical churchgoers classified as “Integrated Disciples” has dropped significantly in recent years, falling from 21% in 2020 to 11% in the latest survey.

The study found that Evangelical churchgoers were only somewhat more likely to possess a biblical worldview than people who attend churches that do not generally affirm core Evangelical beliefs such as the exclusivity of salvation through Jesus Christ or the authority of the Bible.

More than half of respondents who identified as Christians — 53% — were categorized as “Notional Christians,” a term the report uses for individuals who do not believe salvation comes through personal confession of sin and acceptance of Jesus Christ as Savior.

The survey also reported a strong connection between worldview and political identity. Among those who identify as politically conservative, 12% held a biblical worldview, compared with 1% among moderates and 1% among liberals. Even among conservatives, the figure has declined from 16% in 2020.

The findings also showed differences based on sexual identity. Only one-half of one percent of respondents who identify as LGBT met the criteria for a biblical worldview, compared with 5% among those who identify as heterosexual.

Reflecting on the results of the American Worldview Inventory 2026, Barna warned that the implications extend beyond religion.

“The fate of our nation hangs in the balance,” he said, adding that “the national divide is an indication of the spiritual battle for the soul of America.”

Barna described the trend as “urgent,” arguing that the country’s historically Christian cultural foundation is eroding. With only 1% of Gen Z adults demonstrating a biblical worldview, he cautioned that it could face “extinction” if the pattern continues.