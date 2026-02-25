FOX’s ‘The Faithful’ Brings Stories of Genesis Women to Screen Beginning March 22

'The Faithful' series based on biblical women. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Fox

A new limited series, “The Faithful: Women of the Bible,” will premiere on FOX, retelling the book of Genesis through the lives of five women — Sarah, Hagar, Rebekah, Leah and Rachel.

The series will debut Sunday, March 22, airing over three consecutive Sundays from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT and concluding on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Executive producers Julie Weitz and Rene Echevarria said during a panel discussion with reporters that the project aims to present biblical narratives from a perspective they believe has often been sidelined in mainstream entertainment.

“We had this epiphany that there’s a point of view that has not been really looked at,” Weitz said. “Which were the women and how they were essential to the stories that most people know about: Abraham, Isaac, Jacob.”

According to the producers, centering the narrative on women allowed the series to move beyond traditional depictions of biblical drama that emphasize battles and heroic rescues. Instead, the show explores interior struggles and personal transformation.

Weitz explained that in the opening episode, Sarah’s storyline unfolds as “a journey of faith,” while Hagar’s arc becomes “a journey of freedom,” both intertwined through the theme of surrogacy.

“It’s a fairly modern story about a pledge, a deal between two women about a child,” Weitz said, noting that the team studied both ancient cultural contexts and contemporary parallels while developing the script.

Echevarria added that research into everyday life in the ancient Near East helped shape the show’s dramatic realism. Production took place on location in Rome and Matera, Italy.

The title “The Faithful,” Echevarria said, is meant to expand audiences’ understanding of faith rather than present a simplistic portrayal.

“These women are remembered for their great faith,” he said. “But it was a journey.”

Weitz emphasized that the events depicted in Genesis continue to echo through history. She described the stories as foundational, saying they are “the beginning,” with lasting global impact. “They really were the genesis of the three largest religions of all time,” Weitz said, referring to the shared origins of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

For Weitz, who grew up studying Scripture, the project carries personal meaning. She said bringing to life women she feels she has “known” for years, and doing so in a way that could resonate across belief systems.

“The Faithful” is owned by FOX Entertainment, produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and distributed internationally by FOX Entertainment Global.

The cast includes Minnie Driver as Sarah, Natacha Karam as Hagar and Jeffrey Donovan as Abraham. Alexa Davalos portrays Rebekah, Millie Brady plays Leah and Blu Hunt appears as Rachel. Carol Mendelsohn serves as executive producer, with Echevarria acting as showrunner and writer of the pilot episode.