Pete Hegseth Links America’s Founding to Christian Faith, Warns of ‘Godless Left’ at NRB Event

Pete Hegseth addresses attendees at the NRB Freedom 250 Celebration in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 19, 2026. | Photo credit: Christian Daily International

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a keynote address at the National Religious Broadcasters’ Freedom 250 Celebration in Nashville, arguing that the United States was founded upon biblical principles and warning against what he described as growing secular opposition to Christianity.

Speaking as the featured headliner at the NRB 2026 International Christian Media Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Hegseth opened his remarks by thanking God and commending President Donald Trump, calling him "a fierce defender of Christians and people of faith."

During his speech, Hegseth pointed to several policy shifts under the current administration, including reversing prior federal guidance on gender-related medical practices, restricting certain taxpayer-funded abortion measures and reinforcing religious liberty protections.

He contended that foundational American ideals — including human dignity, natural rights, limited government and freedom of religion — are rooted in Christianity rather than in secular or collectivist worldviews.

“As we celebrate our nation's 250th year, it's important to understand that the very fabric of our founding documents are woven into the threads of Christian and biblical principles.”

Hegseth described what he called a continuous historical connection between Scripture and the formation of the United States, while criticizing modern secular movements.

He referenced a “direct through line from the Old and New Testaments ... to the development of Western civilization and the United States of America,” and denounced opposition to the Gospel message by what he termed the “godless left.”

"Ancient and godless societies viewed the individual as subordinate to the state or the collective. The godless left today still sees it that way,” he said. “But the Christian belief that every person is created in the image of God established a new understanding of humanity. It was not a declaration of worldly economic equity or social justice, but a profound recognition of the transcendent inherent dignity of every individual."

Turning to military policy, Hegseth contrasted the current administration’s stance with previous gender-related directives.

"we train our troops, we no longer trans our troops," he declared, adding, "We are one military, one fighting force, one nation under God. We are not ‘in woke we trust,’ we are ‘in God we trust.’"

He encouraged Christian broadcasters, podcasters and online influencers to remain steadfast in expressing biblical views on social and cultural issues, saying such positions transcend partisan politics.

He characterized these convictions as "not political, it's biblical," and concluded with a declaration of faith: "Christ is King. He died for our sins. ... He will come again in glory. Amen."

Hegseth closed his remarks by urging Christian communicators to resist efforts to silence biblical views on life, borders, gender and culture., quoting Scripture as he ended: "The Lord is on my side. I will not fear."

Before entering public service, Hegseth was commissioned as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard after graduating from Princeton University in 2003. He served in deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to holding various staff roles within the National Guard.