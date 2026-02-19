Global Methodist Church Surpasses 7,000 Member Congregations Worldwide

Delegates gather at the Global Methodist Church General Conference in San José, Costa Rica, September 2024. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Global Methodist Church

A theologically conservative denomination formed in response to divisions within the United Methodist Church has grown to include more than 7,000 congregations, marking another milestone.

The Global Methodist Church, which officially launched in 2022, announced the development on Wednesday in a post on its Facebook page, stating that it has “officially surpassed 7,000 churches worldwide.”

“This moment reminds us that growth isn’t just measured in numbers — it’s found in repentance, renewal, and lives being transformed by Jesus Christ,” the denomination said in its announcement.

“As Wesleyans, we are called to holiness of heart and life, to return to the Lord, and to carry His love into every community.”

In an emailed statement, GMC Bishop Mark J. Webb described the milestone as evidence of divine faithfulness and spiritual commitment among its members. He said he believes the achievement “reflects the faithfulness of God and the willingness of His people to boldly follow the Holy Spirit’s leading and God’s call.”

The formation of the GMC followed years of internal conflict within the United Methodist Church over human sexuality and church doctrine.

For decades, debate intensified over provisions in the UMC Book of Discipline that prohibited the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals. Despite repeated efforts by some delegates to revise those rules at General Conference gatherings, proposed changes were consistently rejected.

At the same time, critics within the denomination argued that some clergy and conferences declined to enforce existing restrictions, deepening theological and institutional tensions.

In January 2020, a group of 16 United Methodist leaders from different theological backgrounds announced their support for a proposed separation protocol that would create a pathway for churches that wanted to disaffiliate from the denomination over the debate.

The proposed protocol would also set aside funds to create a theologically conservative denomination for those congregations interested in launching such a church body.

Although the proposal was slated for consideration at the 2020 General Conference, the gathering was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying formal action on the protocol.

In March 2022, organizers of the Global Methodist Church announced they would move forward with launching the new denomination that May rather than wait for the rescheduled General Conference to act.

In the years that followed, thousands of congregations voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church amid the continuing debate over sexuality. Most joined the newly formed GMC, while others chose to operate independently without denominational affiliation.