“You Can’t Save Yourself”: Graham Preaches as Hundreds Commit to Christ in Argentina

A large crowd attends an evangelistic event with Franklin Graham in Ushuaia, Argentina's “city at the end of the world,” on Feb. 14, 2025. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

An evangelistic rally led by Franklin Graham drew large crowds to Ushuaia, Argentina — widely recognized as the world’s southernmost city — where hundreds made professions of faith during a two-day arena event organized in partnership with local congregations.

The outreach, called Esperanza Ushuaia, was hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and featured preaching, worship and a public invitation to follow Christ.

In a post shared Saturday on X, Graham reflected on the gathering and included photos from the event. “The arena was packed, and we praise God for working in the hearts of hundreds who made the decision to turn from their sins and put their faith in Jesus Christ,” Graham wrote.

He later posted additional images from the second evening, describing the turnout as equally strong. “It was such a privilege to preach the Gospel here at the southernmost city of the world this weekend! The Microestadio Cochocho was packed again today with a full overflow area. We give God the glory for each one who responded to the invitation to repent of their sins and put their trust in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.”

On the opening night, Graham emphasized the central message of Christianity, telling attendees that “Jesus is not dead” but “He is alive and in Ushuaia tonight!”

Addressing the audience directly, he asked, “Are you running out of hope?” according to a summary provided by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Drawing from the biblical account of Bartimaeus, the blind beggar, Graham described how the man “thought nobody could help him” and believed there was “nothing he could do but sit on the side of the road.”

He reminded listeners that Bartimaeus “cried out to Jesus” in his desperation, presenting the story as an illustration of faith amid hopelessness. “In the same way, there’s nothing you can do to get rid of your sins," the evangelist continued. “You cannot save yourself. ... Will you come to Christ tonight?”

During the second evening, Graham spoke about the eternal value of the soul. “Your soul is valuable because God created you in His image," Graham said, according to a BGEA recap of the second night.

He distinguished between physical and spiritual identity, explaining, “The soul is not the same as the body; the body is made of the dust of the earth. The body is not the real you,” Graham clarified. “You have a soul, you have a spirit.”

Pointing to the message of salvation, he added, “He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to save you to die on the cross for you. If you are willing to accept that by faith and to invite Jesus into your heart tonight, God will forgive you," Graham said. "You can be sure tonight that your soul is safe and secure in the hands of God.”

Graham is expected to continue his international outreach efforts in the coming months, with scheduled events in Lima, Peru, on March 7–8; Madrid, Spain, on May 30–31; and Manchester, United Kingdom, on Oct. 3.