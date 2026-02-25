California Lawmakers Advance Bill to Increase Penalties for Disrupting Worship Services

California State Capitol. | Photo credit: California State Assembly website

California legislators are considering new measures aimed at strengthening legal protections for churches and other houses of worship in response to a series of disruptions reported both within the state and across the country.

Senate Bill 1070, authored by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, in partnership with The American Council, seeks to amend California’s penal code provisions dealing with interference in religious gatherings. Current law treats the intentional disturbance of a worship service as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

If enacted, the bill would reclassify certain violations as a “wobbler,” allowing prosecutors to determine whether to pursue misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the seriousness, coordination or repeated nature of the conduct. The proposed changes to Penal Code Section 302 would authorize felony-level penalties, including fines of up to $5,000 and potential jail time of 16 months.

Existing statutes make it a misdemeanor to disturb a religious meeting through profanity, disruptive conduct or unreasonable noise, carrying a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

In addition to enhanced penalties, SB 1070 includes provisions for mandatory community service. Offenders could be required to complete between 50 and 80 hours of service, with repeat violators facing 120 to 160 hours.

Advocates for the measure, including the California Family Council, contend that a tiered penalty system is necessary to deter deliberate disruptions while safeguarding free speech rights outside places of worship.

“Churches are not political rally venues or protest stages. They are sacred spaces where families gather to worship God in peace,” California Family Council Vice President Greg Burt said in a media statement. “When agitators intentionally invade or obstruct services, they are not exercising free speech. They are trampling on the religious liberty of others. California must send a clear message that worship services will be protected.”

The legislation remains in the early stages of the legislative process. It follows several widely publicized incidents since January, including a disruption at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where demonstrators entered a Southern Baptist congregation’s worship service to protest a pastor who also serves as a local ICE official.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon and eight others were subsequently charged with conspiracy against religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

California has also experienced similar events. At The Mission Church in Carlsbad, video footage reportedly captured protesters blocking entrances, activating loud sirens, chanting slogans and confronting attendees as they arrived for services.

Supporters of SB 1070 argue that clearer and stronger penalties are needed to prevent such incidents and ensure that religious gatherings can proceed without intimidation or obstruction.