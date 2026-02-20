Kentucky Baptist Youth Evangelism Summit Draws Record 1,337 Attendees

Attendees gather at the Youth Evangelism Summit, held Feb. 6–7, 2026, at Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which drew a record 1,337 participants. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Kentucky Baptist Convention

A statewide youth outreach event hosted by the Kentucky Baptist Convention reached its highest attendance to date, drawing more than 1,300 participants — most of them teenagers — to a two-day gathering focused on evangelism and discipleship.

The Youth Evangelism Summit, commonly known as YES!, took place Feb. 6–7 at Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green. Organizers reported 1,337 registered attendees, marking the largest turnout in recent years and a sharp increase from the 199 participants recorded in 2019.

The 2020 summit, held shortly before pandemic-related shutdowns, welcomed 264 participants. In 2023, attendance climbed to 828, followed by 1,207 in 2024 and 1,253 last year.

The event featured a combination of large-group sessions and smaller breakout gatherings aimed at strengthening student ministry, evangelism strategies, worship and prayer. Youth leaders from across the state gathered to collaborate and share resources, while a dedicated YES! mobile app provided listening guides and materials for breakout sessions.

Matt Flanagan, the Kentucky Baptist Convention’s Children & Student Ministry Consultant, attributed the growth to what he described as spiritual momentum.

“I am grateful that the Lord is growing this event to help churches equip the next generation with the Gospel,” Flanagan told The Christian Post on Wednesday.

“First, and foremost, we believe the Lord is growing the conference to equip more teenagers to know the Gospel, influence their culture, and go to their communities to reach people,” he said. “We are simply trying to help our churches accomplish this mission.”

Flanagan emphasized that the summit’s appeal does not rest on celebrity speakers or major music acts, but on practical ministry training.

“We did not focus on well-known speakers or bands,” he said, describing the emphasis instead as “equipping ministry,” with “student ministry leaders throughout our state who bring their competence in leading their church and multiply that through students across the state.”

The event comes amid broader conversations about the religious engagement of younger generations. While some observers have suggested that Gen Z and Gen Alpha may be reversing long-standing declines in religious affiliation, analysts have cautioned that there is not yet sufficient data to confirm a sustained revival.

Flanagan, however, expressed optimism. “I believe the Lord is doing a work within both Gen Z and Gen Alpha," he said.

“I believe it is more a movement of authentic faithfulness and love for Christ than a rediscovery of a past generation’s version of Christianity,” he continued. “I believe that our next generations are embracing Christ and recognizing His call to make disciples of all people.”