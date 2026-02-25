Car Care Leader Launches ‘Scroll to Soul’ Initiative to Help Gen Z Share Faith Online

Barry Meguia, president of Meguiar’s Inc., a leading car care brand. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Barry Meguiar

An evangelistic ministry founded by an automotive industry icon is helping young adult Generation Z Christians share their faith more confidently and effectively on social media.

Titled “From Scroll to Soul: Gen Z’s Guide to Confidently Sharing God's Love Online," a new guide was unveiled at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention last week by Ignite America. The ministry is headed by Barry Meguiar of Meguiar's Inc., one of the world's leading producers of automotive waxes and cleaning supplies.

According to the guide, a copy of which was shared with The Christian Post, “faith in Jesus is making a comeback” in the United States, especially through young people.

“It’s not just a wave — it’s a movement. And it’s growing. Your generation isn’t waiting for permission to speak up about their beliefs,” states the introduction.

“But there’s still one big problem: a lot of people want to share their faith — they just don’t know how to do it authentically, confidently, and without feeling weird or preachy. That’s where this toolkit comes in.”

Meguiar, the third generation president of the prominent California-based car care products company, told CP that the inspiration for the guide came during recent speaking engagements with mostly Gen Z audiences.

The 83-year-old said he was pleasantly surprised at how engaged the audience was.

“I didn't have one person on a phone. They just stared and they listened and they took notes. And afterwards, they stayed for like an hour and a half afterwards,” Meguire said.

“I never thought the young people would be interested in what an old guy had to say, but I realized that there was a message there that was interesting to them,” Meguiar said. “So, we decided from then that we need to get serious about this and help these Gen Zers get to the truth.”

“Basically, that was the inspiration for saying, let's get busy and let's write a whole e-book for them so that they can understand what’s this all about and how simple it is to have their lives completely transformed.”

The “From Scroll to Soul” toolkit covers a range of topics related to social media outreach. It helps readers figure out what type of creator they are — ranging from “Disrupter" and “Encourager" to “Teacher” and “Witness.”

Each creator type fits better with a different set of social media platforms. For example, a Disrupter creator would do best posting to the platforms of Instagram and TikTok, while a Teacher creator would do better posting to Facebook, Threads, X and YouTube.

The guide offers a multi-step process for responding to trolling accounts, noting that there will be times when one should “Block, Mute, or Report When Needed.”

When asked what he hoped Gen Z readers took away from the new guide, Meguiar said he believes Gen Z Christians “are fed with” simply “going through the motions” of faith.

“We’re talking about how to connect and how to share stories and how to talk about making a change,” he added. “You can actually make a difference.”

“When I get to Heaven, it’s not going to matter how many bottles of car wax I sold; it is going to matter when I get to Heaven how many people are in Heaven because of my influence? God gives us influence. The more we use our influence for Him to get people saved, the more influence He gives us.”

This article was originally published at Christian Post.