Lima to Host ‘Esperanza’ Evangelistic Festival With Franklin Graham on March 7–8

Franklin Graham, accompanied by David Ruiz, associate evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association who serves as his Spanish interpreter, stands during an evangelistic event in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Feb. 14, 2025. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

Lima, the Peruvian capital known as “the City of Kings,” is preparing to host an evangelistic message about the “true King” in a social and spiritual context marked by challenges and a need for hope.

The event, organized by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and led by its president, Franklin Graham, is called Esperanza Lima and will take place March 7 and 8.

With more than 11 million residents, Lima accounts for one-third of the country’s population and remains the political, cultural and economic center of Peru. Its name, City of the Kings, refers to its founding on Jan. 6, 1535, a date that coincides with Epiphany, which commemorates the wise men’s adoration of the infant Jesus.

The evangelistic initiative comes at a time when traditional religious practice appears to be declining in Peru. Local Christian leaders say that although many people profess belief in God, they do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and face deep emotional challenges, including anxiety, a lack of inner peace and high rates of social problems such as alcoholism and drug abuse.

Data cited during preparations for the festival suggests that only about 14% of the population has a personal relationship with Jesus, despite general openness to hearing the Gospel message.

The Esperanza Lima Festival is not an isolated event in Peru’s evangelistic history. In 1998, Franklin Graham led a three-day festival at the National Stadium of Lima during a period of national crisis. That gathering left a lasting impact and encouraged Graham’s return to the city in 2026.

More than 2,400 pastors and 700 local churches responded during the project’s launch phase, leading organizers to expand the festival from one day to two days.

The event’s planning includes participation from Peruvian churches that have adopted the Christian Life and Witness Course, a training program designed to strengthen believers’ faith and equip them with practical tools for sharing their beliefs and serving as prayer volunteers during the festival.

Local leaders and organizers say anticipation and enthusiasm are growing among Christians and communities. They view the event as an opportunity for people who have never attended church to hear a message of salvation, forgiveness and purpose centered on Jesus Christ.

For organizers, the work continues after the stadium event through discipling new believers and building faith communities that extend beyond the festival. The call to action concludes with an invitation for Christians worldwide to pray for the people of Lima, that they would be open to the message of hope and that God would strengthen those participating in the evangelistic mission in March.

Originally published by Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.