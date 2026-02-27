Cartel Intimidation and Threats Forced Closure of More Than 100 Evangelical Churches in Chiapas

Attendees embrace and weep during the Festival Esperanza CDMX (Festival of Hope Mexico City), hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in February, 2024. | Photo credit: BGEA website

The cartel boss killed in Jalisco state on Sunday had overseen a campaign of intimidation that forced more than 100 churches to shut their doors amid threats and extortion.

During a military raid in Tapalpa, Jalisco, authorities wounded Rubén Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG. He later died while being transported for treatment.

The sweeping operation left 30 cartel members dead, led to 70 arrests across seven states and claimed the lives of at least 25 Mexican service members.

Operating in 40 countries, including the United States, the CJNG has expanded its criminal reach beyond cocaine and fentanyl trafficking into industries such as avocados and oil. Regarded as Mexico’s most dangerous cartel, the group has imposed “rent fees” on businesses and seized control of agricultural enterprises, while also pressuring church leaders through threats and extortion.

Following the strike against its leadership, cartel operatives retaliated by erecting 252 road blockades Sunday across Jalisco, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato and 16 additional states. Vehicles were set ablaze, and gas stations and other businesses were attacked, according to Mexico’s security cabinet.

By Monday, officials reported that the blockades had been cleared, though schools and public transportation in several regions remained suspended.

Evangelical pastors have previously reported being coerced into paying “protection money” to the CNGJ. Many clergy members decline to file complaints, fearing violent reprisals against themselves or their families.

In addition to in-person intimidation, the cartel has orchestrated widespread phone extortion schemes. Church leaders have attempted to counter the harassment by reporting suspicious numbers or switching their mobile phones. Some congregations ultimately chose to close after enduring persistent threats.

In 2024, more than 100 Evangelical churches in Chiapas state ceased operations due to violence and instability linked to organized crime. Facing ongoing harassment, pastors and congregants opted to halt services.

Data from the Multidimensional Catholic Center indicates that up to 80% of killings of religious leaders in Mexico remain unsolved. Between 2019 and 2026, 13 priests were murdered nationwide. Mexico is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous countries for religious practice because of organized crime and entrenched violence.

Meanwhile, Evangelical Christians have also faced hostility in some rural communities from residents adhering to Roman Catholicism, indigenous beliefs or a blend of both traditions.

In Chanal, Chiapas, members of the Agua Viva Evangelical church said they were ambushed on the night of Jan. 31. During a recent press conference, they reported that three women and two men were wounded in the attack, including the pastor, who remained in critical condition due to the severity of his injuries.