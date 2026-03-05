Michigan Democrat Karen Whitsett Says She’s Leaving Politics to Follow Jesus

Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett speaks about her recovery from COVID-19 as President Donald J. Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 14, 2020. | Photo: Andrea Hanks/The White House via Wikimedia Commons (modified from original).

Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett says she is stepping away from politics and recommitting her life to Jesus Christ, a decision she announced after criticizing the platform of the Democratic Party.

In a follow-up statement posted on Facebook Tuesday, Whitsett reaffirmed her position a day after publicly declaring that her faith now takes priority over political life.

“Those who understand, understand. Those who don’t, don’t. At the end of the day, every knee shall bow, and every tongue will confess. My responsibility is to stand in truth and walk in obedience — not to win approval,” Whitsett wrote.

“I don’t need to justify my convictions. I answer to God first. If my words stir something in you and drive you to post a response somewhere, I pray it leads you closer to Him, not further from grace. No one responds to things that don’t matter. I’m just saying.”

Whitsett, a Democrat who represents Detroit and first took office in 2023, told WDIV Local 4 that she believes the party’s current platform conflicts with her Christian beliefs. She is scheduled to remain in office until Jan. 1, 2027.

The lawmaker said her faith has been strengthened through participation in the online campus of Lionheart Church in Austell, Georgia, where she and her family currently worship.

“For me, it is impossible to be a faithful follower of Jesus Christ while remaining a member of the Democratic Party as it exists today. I cannot reconcile that platform with Scripture,” she said.

“I have compromised my relationship with Jesus for too long, and I’m grateful God did not give up on me. He gave me time to repent, turn, and be fully devoted to Him.”

Whitsett pointed to several policy areas she believes conflict with biblical teaching, including abortion, the normalization of homosexuality and efforts to redefine gender.

In comments to reporters on Monday, Whitsett said her decision also means she will not pursue future political office.

“I will not be seeking re-election for this office, and I will not be running for any office ever again. This is not a political calculation — it’s a spiritual decision,” she said.

“I don’t have a Heaven or Hell to put anyone in. Only God does. But I do have God’s unwavering Word to stand on, and I can no longer compromise it to fit a party platform or to please people.”