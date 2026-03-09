Francis Chan Apologizes for Past Endorsements of Leaders Later Disgraced by Scandal

Pator Francis Chan. | Photo credit: Liberty University

Pastor and bestselling author Francis Chan has publicly apologized for previously endorsing Christian leaders who were later involved in serious scandals, acknowledging that his support may have contributed to confusion and pain within the Church.

In a written statement released through his ministry, Crazy Love, Chan addressed criticism he has received about his limited public response when ministry controversies surface.

Chan said that when accusations against Christian leaders emerge, his immediate emotional reactions often include pride, self-protection, hurt or anger, which can delay his willingness to respond publicly.

He also noted that many people have repeatedly urged him in recent years to speak out about individuals he once supported who were later found to have engaged in wrongdoing.

Reflecting on decades of ministry experience, Chan said he has witnessed numerous leaders fall into scandal. Over his roughly 40 years of service, he wrote that he has seen “hundreds of leaders fall,” often involving moral failure, false prophecy or financial misconduct.

“Each time, it feels like a kick in the stomach,” Chan wrote. “Years of immorality are uncovered, false prophesies are exposed, or greed is brought to light.”

Chan explained that the Bible teaches that wrongdoing by leaders should be exposed so believers are not misled. However, he also suggested that expectations today for immediate public denunciations differ from earlier eras, when it was assumed that endorsements no longer applied once misconduct became known.

“For the sake of clarity, please know that of course I do not continue to endorse people like Mike Bickle (founder of the International House of Prayer Kansas City) who have been caught in unrepentant immorality,” Chan said. He added that if he issued a public statement each time he realized he had trusted someone wrongly, the list would be “very, very long,” adding that he does not believe it is a “biblical mandate” for everyone to “weigh in” whenever a ministry scandal arises.

“I understand that some people see it as apathetic or irresponsible to refrain from commenting on these situations,” Chan stated.

“But I would ask you to consider that after issues have been disclosed about someone, there may be some of us who remain silent, not because we don't care, but because we believe there is already too much focus and discussion about these people. I've seen leaders get pressured by others to say things that God may not be leading them to say. I have fallen into this trap as well.”

Chan concluded his statement with an apology to believers who may have been hurt by his past endorsements.

“I know that my endorsements of leaders who have later fallen have added to the hurt and heartbreak experienced by the Body, and for this, I sincerely apologize,” he said.

Alongside Chan’s statement, elders from the network We Are Church — an organization he founded — issued a separate message addressing concerns about his past ministry partnerships.

In their statement, Kevin Kim, Rob Zabala, Sean Brakey and Joe Moore said Chan had no awareness of hidden moral wrongdoing when he endorsed or worked with the leaders who later became involved in scandals.

The statements also addressed Chan’s past relationship with Mike Bickle, founder of the International House of Prayer Kansas City, whose ministry gained global influence through its emphasis on prayer and prophetic teaching.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of authority involving Bickle surfaced in the fall of 2023, triggering investigations and widespread scrutiny of the organization.

Chan and the elders said that before collaborating with Bickle, Chan spoke with Bickle’s wife, leaders at IHOPKC and several pastors who had known Bickle for many years, and the consistent testimony he heard portrayed Bickle as a man known for integrity and devotion.

They also said Chan sought counsel from ministry leaders outside charismatic circles before agreeing to speak at an IHOPKC event and was told at the time that there were no concerns about Bickle’s character.