“Sarah’s Oil,” “House of David” Take Top Honors at 33rd Movieguide Faith & Values Awards

Faith-driven storytelling dominated the 33rd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards, where the productions “Sarah’s Oil” and “House of David” emerged as two of the evening’s most celebrated winners.

The formal ceremony, hosted by Cameron Mathison, was broadcast on Great American Family and GFAM+. The annual event honors films, television programs and creatives whose work promotes themes of faith, redemption and family-centered values.

Among the night’s top awards, “Sarah’s Oil,” a film recounting the life of Sarah Rector — who became a millionaire at just 11 years old — was named Best Movie for Mature Audiences. Actress Naya Desir-Johnson, who portrayed Rector, also received the Grace Award for Movie Actress.

The biblical series “House of David” was recognized with the Faith & Freedom Award for Television. Actor Michael Iskander earned the Grace Award for Television Actor for his performance in the episode “The Truth Revealed,” while the film “The Last Rodeo” received the honor for Best Movie for Families.

In the television categories, the program “Timeless Tidings of Joy” won Best Television Program for Families. Meanwhile, “Ruth & Boaz,” produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, received the award for Best Television Program for Mature Audiences.

Children’s programming was also highlighted during the ceremony. The animated film “Light of the World” was named Best Movie for Children, and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw” won Best Television/Streaming Program for Children.

Movieguide founder Dr. Ted Baehr was presented with the Visionary Award for Furthering Entertainment with Faith & Values. The Faith & Freedom Award for Movies went to “BAU: Artist at War,” while the Aletheia Documentary Award — which recognizes excellence in documentary filmmaking — was awarded to “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles,” hosted by journalist Billy Hallowell.

The popular series “The Chosen” also received recognition during the event, as its theatrical release “The Chosen: Last Supper – Part 2” was awarded the Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie.

The evening included musical performances from singer and former Olympian Paul Greene, who performed his song “The Stone,” and Grammy-nominated artist Jordin Sparks, who sang the Diane Warren classic “How Do I Live.”

Actress Candace Cameron Bure appeared alongside her daughter Natasha Bure to present the award for Best Family Movie. Later in the ceremony, Natasha Bure was honored with the Grace Award for Television Actress for her performance in “Timeless Tidings of Joy.”

Movieguide CEO Robby Baehr highlighted data showing the continued success of faith-oriented storytelling in entertainment. “In the top 25 films of 2025, 84% had strong or very strong redemptive, biblical or moral content,” he said. “If you want to be in the top 25, you need to make this kind of content.”

He added that audience trends show a strong demand for family-friendly material, noting that eight of the top 10 most-watched films on streaming platforms fit that category and that 90% of the highest-grossing films worldwide contain strong redemptive themes.

“Every time they tell you that you need mature content to succeed in streaming, the numbers say otherwise,” Baehr said. “Eighty percent of that content is family friendly.”

“Christians buy twice as many tickets as non-Christians,” he added, noting that roughly 180 million Americans attend church weekly, representing a significant audience that filmmakers often overlook.